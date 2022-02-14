Kanye West and Julia Fox break up after rapper’s social media tirade

Kanye West and Julia Fox have broken up after a whirlwind romance that lasted just six weeks.

The split comes after Ye went on a social media tirade on Super Bowl Sunday, in which he said that he has cut Kid Cudi from his new album and called Pete Davidson - who is now dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian - a "d***head".

"Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together," a representative for Fox told Page Six of their break up.

Sign up to our newsletters here.