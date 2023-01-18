How to get tickets to Madonna’s Celebration tour

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There are some dates to mark in your diary for 2023 already, as Madonna has announced her Celebration tour. Kicking off in Vancouver, Canada, in July, the ‘Queen of Pop’ will play shows across North America before moving on to the European leg of the tour.

Madonna announced the news via her Instagram, with a black-and-white video featuring DJ Diplo, actor Jack Black and rapper Lil Wayne. With comedian Amy Schumer daring the 64-year-old singer to go on tour, the video post sits between two static ones, with Madonna telling her followers to “Come join the party! #madonnacelebrationtour”.

UK fans, prepare yourself for a journey to the O2 Arena to sing your heart out to classics such as ‘Like a Prayer’, ‘Papa Don’t Preach’ and ‘Material Girl’, with Saturday 14 October marking the first European tour date. It’s also the only date the singer will be performing in the UK, so, keyboards at the ready, people, when it comes to securing those tickets.

Those not based in the capital might want to look into travel arrangements, as London is the only UK city to be graced with Madonna’s presence, before she moves onto Antwerp, Belgium.

The Celebration tour marks Madonna’s 12th concert tour and is set to feature songs from every era of her career. Good news for those who like Hard Candy as much as Like A Virgin. The American singer’s last concer tour was the Madame X Tour in 2019-20, which supported her 14th studio album.

If you’re a die-hard Madonna fan and can’t wait to see the singer live on stage, you’ll want to read on for all the information on how to secure the coveted tickets.

How to get tickets to see Madonna in the UK

Tickets to Madonna’s 12th tour go on general sale at 10am on Friday 20 January 2023 and are available via the Ticketmaster website. They will be available to purchase until sold out.

However, if you’re a Live Nation pre-sale member, you can join the queue for tickets early, from 9am on Thursday 19 January 2023, until 5pm that day.

Lucky Legacy members (Madonna’s fan club) are already able to join the queue on Ticketmaster’s website, to try to secure tickets for October. Tickets became available to buy from 9am on Wednesday 18 January 2023, with the pre-sale ending at 6pm.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

If you’re an O2 Priority member, you will also have been able to try your luck at getting tickets today (18 January) – though the pre-sale queue, which became available to join two hours later than for Legacy members.

Legacy members are limited to four tickets per order, while the limit extends to six for the general sale.

Where to see Madonna in 2023

As previously mentioned, there’s only one UK tour date – so fans of the American singer will have to travel to London on 14 October to see her perform live.

However, if you’re unsuccessful in obtaining tickets for the O2 and want to try elsewhere, the full dates of Madonna’s Celebration tour are as follows:

North America dates:

15 Jul – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

18 Jul – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

22 Jul – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

25 Jul – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

27 Jul – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

30 Jul – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

2 Aug – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

5 Aug – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

7 Aug – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

9 Aug – Chicago, IL – United Center

13 Aug – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

19 Aug – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

23 Aug – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

24 Aug – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

30 Aug – Boston, MA – TD Garden

2 Sep – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

5 Sep – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

7 Sep – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

9 Sep – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

13 Sep – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

18 Sep – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

21 Sep – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

27 Sep – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

4 Oct – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

7 Oct – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Europe dates:

14 Oct – London, UK – The O2

21 Oct – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

25 Oct – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

28 Oct – Stockholm, SE – Tele2

1 Nov – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

6 Nov – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena

12 Nov – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

13 Nov – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

15 Nov – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

23 Nov – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

28 Nov – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

1 Dec – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

