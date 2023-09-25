Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A TikTok witness has claimed that Taylor Swift paid for a packed restaurant of people to eat and leave so she and Travis Kelce could dine privately.

On 24 September, the “Anti-Hero” singer was spotted in the stands of the Kansas City Chiefs game stands against the Chicago Bears amid rumours she and the Chiefs’ tight end are dating. There, Swift appeared to clap and scream “let’s f***ing go” after Kelce scored a third-quarter touchdown reception.

Sports anchor Jarred Payton then caught the speculated pair leaving Arrowhead Stadium together. “Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game,” Payton wrote on Instagram.

A little while later, a “Swiftie” took to her social media to share word that the Grammy winner had allegedly bought out an entire restaurant in town. In a since-deleted video, Molly (@1989vinyl) explained how she had received a call from her friend, who happened to be eating at the unidentified establishment when Swift “paid for everybody at the restaurant so that they would leave”.

“I just got a call from a friend and Taylor is going to a place, and she just paid for everybody at the restaurant so that they would leave,” Molly remarked.

“They were eating and the waitress came up and said: ‘Here’s the deal, everything is paid for but you have to have to leave, like right now,’” she continued. “How freaking insane is this! Oh and of course, she’s with Travis Kelce.”

According to Molly’s friend, “a bunch of the other players” had arrived before she left.

The excited TikTok user summarised the story in her caption: “Taylor paid for everyone’s meals, they had to leave. Not saying where. She is with Travis!”

Stunned fans flooded Molly’s comment section, obsessing over the fact that Swift and Kelce appeared to be on a post-game date.

“THEY’RE ON A DATE! EVERYONE STAY CALM,” one woman wrote, while another added: “A date after a game? HE IS COMMITTED.”

“This feels very different. This feels like, maybe not really planned, and she’s just living in the moment. And I LOVE that for her,” another Swiftie noted.

“I feel like my bestie is on a first date and I’m just patiently waiting for updates,” someone else proclaimed.

“I hope they got to finish their meals though,” one TikTok user pointed out, while others claimed they would have been annoyed if they were forced to leave their meal early because of the arrival of the pop star.

Speaking to The Independent, the original poster said: “Everyone left happy! They were thrilled. Taylor didn’t force people out. They had the place reserved.”

The Independent has contacted Swift’s representatives for comment.

The “22” creator and NFL icon first sparked romance speculation after Kelce claimed he failed to give Swift his phone number in a friendship bracelet at her Eras Tour show in July.