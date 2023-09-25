Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seen together for first time leaving NFL game

Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce were spotted together for the first time on Sunday night (24 September) as they left Arrowhead Stadium side-by-side.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was seen walking out of the locker room alongside the pop star following his team’s 41-10 blowout win over the Chicago Bears.

Jarrett Payton, son of NFL legend Walter Payton, captured the video and shared the footage on social media.

As he left the stadium, Kelce appeared to be wearing a denim suit inspired by Swift’s album 1989, ahead of its “Taylor’s Version” re-release on October 27.