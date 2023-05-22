Taylor Swift is drenched but happy as she performs during rainstorm in Massachusetts

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift fans know the US pop star loves a good rain storm, she’s sung about them enough.

So it was unsurprising that the 33-year-old was happy to continue with her live show in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Saturday night (20 May), even as the rain came pouring down.

Clips shared to social media show a drenched-but-beaming Swift asking her audience at the Gillette Stadium if they were up for “one more song”, before launching into “Karma”, a single from her latest album Midnights.

As the intro to the track began, she put on a sparkling jacket with help from one of her dancers and struggled to contain her laughter as she pushed back her dripping-wet hair.

Her dancers also appeared to be enjoying the moment, smiling as they joined Swift on stage for the routine.

“I could have stayed for 1,000 more songs,” one fan wrote in the caption of their video, shared to TikTok.

“How is she not FREEZING?” one fan asked in the comments section, while another remarked: “She looks so happy, having such a good time.”

Another had logistical questions, including: “How is the mic OK with all that water? What kind of boots is she wearing that she’s not slipping ‘n sliding?”

Others joked about how stressed the crew must be, with one commenting: “I know the crew electricians have to be stressed.”

Taylor Swift performing in Foxborough, Massachusetts (Augustine/TikTok)

Swift has experienced plenty of extreme weather on the North American leg of her Eras tour, including in her hometown of Nashville, where she performed a three-and-a-half-hour set as thunder and lightning rumbled overhead.

When the rain began pouring heavily around an hour into the performance, Swift only told her 70,000-strong audience that it was “officially a rain show” and continued playing.

“This is something we’re all doing together. It’s like such a bonding experience. We’re all gonna leave here tonight looking like we just went through five car washes… People will be like, ‘Where were you? Several wars?’ And you’re like, ‘No, I just went to the Eras Tour. It’s fine,’” she added.

Many fans have applauded the singer’s “charisma” and “willingness” to continue the show, regardless of the adverse weather conditions.

“The level of professionalism and respect for her fans makes me like her even more... like that’s a f***ing artist right there,” one fan wrote after her Nashville show.