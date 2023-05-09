Taylor Swift performs in the pouring rain in her final Nashville show

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift refused to cancel her last Nashville show despite lightning strikes and stormy weather, instead choosing to perform in the pouring rain.

On Sunday (7 May), the 33-year-old singer’s Eras tour performance was affected by adverse weather, with everyone attending asked to take shelter inside the stadium.

However, the “Red” singer assured her fans on Instagram that she was still going to perform.

“I know there’s talk of a rainy weather vibe tonight but I’m ready to play,” she wrote.

After a few hours, the rain finally cleared and Swift took the stage to perform her entire three-and-a-half-hour set.

More than an hour into the performance, when Swift was performing her track “Delicate,” the rain started pouring down heavily.

However, the singer didn’t stop and continued performing. “It’s officially a rain show,” Swift told the crowd of 70,000.

“This is something we’re all doing together. It’s like such a bonding experience. We’re all gonna leave here tonight looking like we just went through five car washes… People will be like, ‘Where were you? Several wars?’ And you’re like, ‘No, I just went to the Eras Tour. It’s fine,’” she added.

During her set, Swift was also joined by Aaron Dessner to play a second guitar on the Midnights bonus track “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve.”

“You guys have been through a lot tonight,” Swift told the crowd. “We all look like we were sprayed by a garden hose. We all look like river otters.”

Swift added that Dessner was “warned about the rain” and accepted the challenge anyway.

“Don’t worry about us, we’ve talked about this. We knew this was a possibility. Your hair is gonna look just as good as mine pretty soon.”

Swift wrapped up her show at around 1.30am.

Many fans have applauded the singer’s “charisma” and “willingness” to continue the show on social media.

“The level of professionalism and respect for her fans makes me like her even more like that’s a f***ing artist right there,” one fan wrote.

Another person added: “Now this is impressive to me, most artists would cancel and call it a day.”

One person wrote: “A professional in the true sense of the word.”