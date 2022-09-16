They say hemlines drop in difficult times, but judging by the electric and eye-grabbing hosiery shades brands have launched in recent months, we say tights get bolder and brighter, too. Wearing tights pretty much year-round is perhaps the one silver lining to the (many) clouds that come with living in the UK.
Coloured tights, however, have many advantages. They can pep up a neutral or all-black outfit and look particularly fab contrasted against faux leather. Can of course provide an added layer of warmth on windy days and help keep the razor at bay for another few weeks.
The latest selections from brands run the gamut from tame hues like khaki, teal and berry to bold, look-at-me shades such as bright peach and mustard. Nineties and Noughties inspired electric pink, violet and lime colourways are also popular.
Plus, there’s a pair for every occasion and weather – coloured tights come in all sorts of denier (thickness) levels, as well as various textures (ribbed, fishnet, half-sheer/half-opaque, etc.). So we’re confident even the most colour-averse among you will find a pair you’re willing to try.
However, one thing you may not realise, is the environmental impact of tights. According to Sophie Billi-Hardwick, co-founder at Billi London – a hosiery label which uses biodegradable fabrics to make tights, leggings and socks – 8-billion tights are sold and discarded gloally each year. Each normal pair of tights takes up to 100 years to decompose which is huge compared to the five years of decomposition on Billi London products.
“We launched with a clear goal: to create durable and comfortable legwear that is no longer seen as disposable or single use.” Hardwick said. “A product cannot be called sustainable if it’s not been designed to have the longest life possible.”
Other innovative new hosiery brands like Heist, Snag and Hēdoïne are also all about prioritising fit, comfort and a ladder-free experience, so you can be safe in the knowledge that you’re buying tights that are designed to last and won’t end up in the bin after one wear.
How we tested
While tights quality used to correspond to price point (the more you spent, the better), we’ve been testing a variety of tights for several months, wearing them out and about, trying to pull at them to test the quality and lounging around in them at home to see how comfy they really are. In addition to workwear-friendly tights, our round-up includes designs to suit any occasion, from coloured fishnets to knee-high styles. They really are the best of the bunch.
The best coloured tights for 2022 are:
- Best overall – Snag 80 denier tights: £7.69, Snagtights.com
- Best fishnets – Hēdoïne The Drama: £30, Hedoine.com
- Best value – Calzedonia 30 denier total comfort soft touch tights: £7.99, Calzedonia.com
- Best waistband – Heist the Thirty: £22, Heist-studios.com
- Best colour selection – Pamela Mann 50 denier opaque tights: £7.99, UKTights.com
- Best for that luxury feel – Falke pure matte 50 denier: £21, Falke.com
- Best for fashionistas – Wolford Biker Tights: £40, Wolfordshop.co.uk
- Best ribbed tights – Lindex Ribbed Tights: £14.99, Lindex.com
- Best for the cold snap – White Stuff Olivia opaque tights: £12.50, Whitestuff.com
- Best knee-highs – Billi London Opaque eco knee-high socks: £16.65, Billi-London.com
Snag 80 denier tights
- Best: Overall
- Rating: 10/10
- Sizes: A-G
- Dernier: 80
We have to confess we were already a bit enamoured with Snag after wearing the brand’s leggings, which aren’t just the comfiest we’ve ever tried but also come designed with pockets (yes, really). And now its brightly hued tights might be a new favourite find.
The 80 denier tights come in a variety of bold candy shades from raspberry to turquoise and lime, as well as limited-edition collections like Care Bears or Halloween designs. They’re also available in footless, capri and mock garter styles and varying thickness/opacity levels like 50 and 120 denier.
Most importantly though, these are as comfy as trackie bottoms (we regularly forget we’re wearing tights when in them) and the durability suggests a much higher price point as ours have lasted through multiple wears. This brand also gets top marks when it comes to inclusive sizing with seven options, as well as inclusive models showing off the collections.
Better yet, Snag does kids’ tights too, in ultra-appealing electro-bright hues as well as school-uniform friendly shades. We’re reliably informed by our testers that they’re unbelievably comfortable.
Hēdoïne The Drama fishnet tights
- Best: Fishnets
- Rating: 10/10
- Sizes: XS-3XL
- Dernier: Fishnet
Everyone’s favourite ladder-resistant neutral tights brand, Hēdoïne, now does coloured fishnets, too. According to the brand’s co-founder and COO, Anna Rauch, these are “the strongest fishnets you will find in the market,” and we have to agree that we haven’t come across anything else quite like them.
We tugged and hoisted and pulled at these – they required a bit of adjustment to get on – and marvelled at how resilient, durable and comfy the fabric composition (70 per cent nylon, 30 per cent elastane) is. And we didn’t want to take them off because they looked so fabulous on. We enjoyed the compliments our legs garnered in the Pink Fizz shade.
The attention to detail on these tights is impeccable, from the brand name delicately embossed on the elasticated waistband to the reinforced feet, which cover the soles for additional comfort. A special mention also goes out to the brand’s fishnet ankle socks (£17, Hedoine.com), which are biodegradable, incredibly sturdy and look super cute with heels.
Calzedonia 30 denier total comfort soft touch tights
- Best: Value
- Rating: 9/10
- Sizes: XS-XL
- Dernier: 30
Calzedonia is an excellent destination for coloured tights, with the latest cool shades (violet, peacock) and textured patterns (floral fishnets, geometric fishnets and more). Both the 30 and 50 denier (£7.99, Calzedonia.com) styles tick all the value-for-money boxes. They look good, don’t snag easily and are comfortable enough for all-day wear. The range includes colours that are just a little more daring than neutral through to a bright, Barbie-esque pink.
Heist the Thirty
- Best: Waistband
- Rating: 8/10
- Sizes: UK4-UK22
- Dernier: 30
Heist is a shapewear and undergarment brand that’s revolutionised the hosiery game, thanks to an amazing hand-sewn, seamless waistband that won’t dig into your skin, roll uncomfortably or sag. And its 30 denier coloured tights come in a variety of hues for autumn, from electric lime and pink to terracotta and teal.
At once soft and semi-sheer, they are ideal for wearing to the office or evenings out. Friends who tried them were surprised at how the waistband seemed to double as shapewear, but was still super comfy. Plus, sizing is inclusive and ranges from a UK 4 up to a UK 22.
Pamela Mann 50 denier opaque tights
- Best: Colour selection
- Rating: 8/10
- Sizes: One size, UK16-18, UK20-24
- Dernier: 50
Pamela Mann’s 50 denier tights are a great choice for everyday and all sorts of weather, from autumnal breezes to colder climes. They come in a rainbow of 20+ colour options, like emerald green and sapphire blue, as well as an autumnal orange shade called rust, which we never would have expected to like but were very pleasantly surprised by. Well-made and super comfy, we didn’t even feel, or notice, the waistband. They’re also a hard-wearing choice for daily wear, thanks to knitted 3D yarn, made from a combination of nylon and lycra.
Falke pure matte 50 denier
- Best: Luxury feel
- Rating: 9/10
- Sizes: S-XL
- Dernier: 50
If a pair of tights can make a pair of legs feel like a million bucks, then this pair from Falke’s are the ones to do it. Wonderfully luxurious, these are neither too transparent nor opaque, and the quality is visible in every detail, down to the reinforced toe seams. Choose from over 14 colours, in elegant shades like barolo (a dark red wine hue) and marine (a navy blue). It’ll feel like you’re draping your legs in velvet.
Wolford Biker tight
- Best: For fashionistas
- Rating: 8/10
- Sizes: XS-L
- Dernier: 20
Wolford is one of the top names in the hosiery game, so if you’re looking for tights with wow factor, these athletic-wear inspired, two-tone tights with bike short detailing and seams on the sides definitely make an impact. Opaque at the thighs and sheer at the legs, these 20 denier tights seem long-lasting despite the thin material. The fashion-forward silhouette in bold blue, red and green shades (they’re brighter than they appear on the website) isn’t for the faint-hearted, but they work well with minis and for a pop of colour under longer skirts and dresses.
Lindex Rib knit tights
- Best: Ribbed tights
- Rating: 8/10
- Sizes: S-XL
- Dernier: N/A
Lindex has a broad range of tights, including different colours as well as varying levels of thickness, patterns and textures. The ribbed pattern on these tights instantly gave our outfit a “librarian chic” appeal and they paired well with ankle boots. They were comfy enough to lounge around in at home, too, possibly because they’re made with soft and moisture-wicking Tencell Lyocell, an eco-friendly fibre made from wood pulp.
White Stuff Olivia opaque tights
- Best: For the cold snap
- Rating: 7/10
- Sizes: S-L
- Dernier: Opaque
Made in Italy, these make for a great transitional dressing choice. With a palette of autumnal/wintry jewel tones – choose from teal, plum, grey and navy – these 90 denier tights are wonderfully cosy, without compromising on style. They combine nylon with elastane for a bit of stretch and are wonderfully comfortable. Our only complaint is they bagged a bit at the crotch. Still, we love these paired with boots and floaty dresses.
Billi London Opaque eco knee-high socks
- Best: Opaque socks
- Rating: 8/10
- Sizes: One size
- Dernier: 120
While Billi doesn’t do coloured tights – yet – we thought the eco-hosiery brand merited inclusion for its colourful, opaque knee-high socks, which come in eye-catching forest green and cobalt blue shades. If you’re wearing cropped trousers or a just-below-knee-length or midi skirt, these easily replace coloured tights and are some of the most comfortable socks we’ve tried (it feels like they’re caressing the foot; it’s wonderful).
At 120 denier, they’re thick too, so can be paired with more rugged shoes as well as heels on a night out. Also made in Italy from hi-tech eco yarns (Amni Soul Eco nylon and ROICA V550 elastane), they’ll decompose quicker than most hosiery. However, they’re so well made that we don’t think you’ll be disposing of them anytime soon.
The verdict: Coloured tights
Snag’s coloured tights are comfy, brilliantly priced and available in the best range of colours, sizes and styles we’ve seen. If you want to splurge on a pair of coloured tights, we’d suggest Hēdoïne’s the drama fishnets, which look amazing on and are the strongest/most unusual fishnets we’ve ever come across.
