Famed for its floaty frocks, sustainable ethos and affordable price points, Nobody’s Child is a firm favourite among celebrities and fashion heads alike. Now, one of Holly Willoughby’s go-to labels has launched a stellar summer sale, with prices starting from just £12.

Brimming with the brand’s signature tea dresses, as well as minis, playsuits, blouses and knitwear, now’s the time to stock up on classics or find a new staple for autumn.

From Sienna Miller’s TV appearance in one of the brand’s flattering midis to Fearne Cotton’s very own Nobody’s Child capsule collection, the much-loved label has plenty of A-lister approval – particularly from one of our favourite This Morning presenters.

Over the past year, Holly has worn several different styles from the eco-conscious brand, including a ditsy midi, the mini-dress version and a floral shirt dress – all of which are on sale right now. With the cheapest costing just £12 and the most expensive coming in at £45, it’s no surprise sizes are flying off the hangers. Fans of Holly’s coveted style will be pleased to know some sizes still remain in stock – but you’ll have to be quick.

Whether you’re after a dress for wedding season, a mini for late-summer soirées or a fashion-forward design for the office, here’s our top Holly Willoughby-approved picks from the Nobody’s Child sale.

Nobody’s Child Isla midi dress: Was £75, now £45, Nobodyschild.com

(Nobody’s Child)

When Holly Willoughby wore this dress, hailing from Fearne Cotton’s collaboration with Nobody’s Child, in June, it’s safe to say we were obsessed. Flattering and feminine, the midi is decorated with a ditsy print, while puff sleeves, a nipped-in waist and flared hem add key details. The broderie anglaise hem adds that final flourish.

Only sizes 6 to 10 remain in Holly’s chosen print but the design is also available in another floral colourway (£53, Nobodyschild.com).

Buy now

Nobody’s Child Serena mini dress: Was £65, now £39, Nobodyschild.com

(Nobody’s Child )

The mini dress version of the Isla dress is just as dreamy. Detailed with the same pastel ditsy print, the piece has cutesy broderie puff sleeves, a matching anglaise frilly hem and a structured body that will help ensure a flattering fit.

The thigh-grazing length is a playful option for wedding season, or team it with trainers for weekend attire. Still available in sizes 6 to 10, save more than £20 on the dress right now.

Buy now

Nobody’s Child Tessie mini shirt dress: Was £42, now £12, Nobodyschild.com

(Nobody’s Child)

Whether teamed with tights in winter or loafers in summer, a shirt dress is a failsafe sartorial choice all-year-round. In June, Holly Willoughby served up a masterclass by wearing this Nobody’s Child number in a red ditsy floral print.

The long-sleeved design and rich-red hue is ideal for transitioning into autumn, while the smart collar and button-down design makes the piece a great option for the office. Now reduced to just £12, the piece is still available in five sizes.

Buy now

Nobody’s Child Alexis midi dress: Was £49, now £29, Nobodyschild.com

(Nobody’s Child)

While Holly Willoughby’s on summer break, Josie Gibson has been helping stand in on This Morning. Earlier this month, she proved her sartorial status by wearing this fun Nobody’s Child orange midi.

The bold orange colour, contrasted with pink flowers, is just what your transitional wardrobe needs, while a V-neckline and button-down detailing is always a flattering choice. Right now, you can save £20 on the piece.

Buy now

