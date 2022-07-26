Whether it’s a vintage-inspired ditsy print midi, a lemon-print mini or a zesty green dress, when something comes Holly Willoughby-recommended, we take note.

So when the This Morning presenter raved about her new summer read – Gillian McAllister’s Wrong Place Wrong Time – it obviously went straight to the top of our book pile.

“I woke up super early to finish this book before the kids woke up… wow… it was amazing!!!”, she said in an Instagram post this morning. Praising McAllister’s carefully plotted tome, she added that she “loved every page... If you are looking for a summer read.. I’ve found it!”

And Holly isn’t alone in her awe of the sci-fi thriller. Named one of IndyBest’s favourite summer reads, our reviewer said McAllister’s “ingenious novel” is in a “league of its own”.

Whether you’re packing for your next beach holiday or have already burnt through your summer reading pile, here’s where to pick up Holly Willoughby’s raved-about recommendation.

'Wrong Place Wrong Time' by Gillian McAllister, published by Michael Joseph Written during the pandemic, Holly thanked McAllister for "having such a productive lockdown and writing something so brilliant." And testifying to this, the tome earned a spot in our round-up of the best books to read this summer, where Wrong Place Wrong Time was praised by our reviewer for its "ingenious plot". The sci-fi thriller centres on solicitor Jen, who on 30 October is waiting for her 18-year-old son Todd to arrive home. Just after midnight, she glances out the window and sees him stab a stranger in the street. The next day Jen gets up in despair – only to discover that it's now 28 October and the murder hasn't yet happened. When she wakes the day after, it's 27 October and it gradually dawns on her that if she can work out the trigger for Todd's terrible crime, she can stop it from happening altogether. "Clever, meticulously plotted and genuinely moving, it's a triumph from start to finish," our reviewer said.