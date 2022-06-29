Holly Willoughby is renowned for her signature style and wearing seasonal pieces featuring a trend-led twist, with recent outfit examples including a beautiful blue dress she wore this week and a statement shirt.

We’re huge fans of Holly’s daily outfits and there’s no better place to find sartorial inspiration than taking a peek at herThis Morning looks. Whether you keep a keen eye on Holly’s Instagram outfit hashtag #hwstyle, or regularly tune in to make style notes, her fashion picks continuously deliver effortless elegance.

Holly is a style icon after our own hearts too, favouring affordable high street favourites including LK Bennett, Oasis, Karen Millen and La Redoute. Nobody’s Child is a firm Holly style go-to as well, and that’s where her floral dress hails from today, plus the £75 price tag already has our attention.

Read on for the full Holly Willoughby fashion lowdown and find out where to shop this Nobody’s Child cotton summer midi dress with on-trend broderie anglaise detailing.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

The presenter’s dress is from Nobody’s Child’s recently launched collaboration with Holly’s friend Fearne Cotton and today isn’t the first time she’s has opted for the high street name. Holly is known for sporting pretty florals and a flattering silhouette, with this morning’s offering also featuring puff sleeves and a tiered skirt.

Isla midi dress: £75, Nobodyschild.com

(Nobody’s Child)

Priced at £75, this cute cotton summer dress is available in sizes 6-18. There are two floral colourways to choose between, including the yellow and pastel version Holly wears. Key features include a tie back, nipped-in waist and square neckline. Meanwhile, the midi length offers enough bare ankle to accentuate Holly’s summer heels. She is keeping the look simple by pairing it with nude sandals and minimal jewellery, to showcase the stunning broderie anglaise hem. We’re also picturing this dress worn on off-duty days alongside our comfiest trainers and a cross-body bag.

Whether you’ve got a summer wedding on the horizon, or simply fancy a new floral frock, this dress offers an affordable way of emulating Holly’s enviable style. A similar number from Nobody’s Child landed a spot in our review of the best summer wedding guest outfits, so it’s safe to say we’re big fans of the brand.

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£21.60, Lookfantastic.com).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador and shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range during lockdown if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in southwest London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

