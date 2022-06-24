Fearne Cotton, needs little introduction. She’s been a mainstay on our airwaves since she was 15, when she joined GMTV’s Disney Club, and is of course now well known not only as broadcaster, but also as a writer and founder of the extremely popular podcast Happy Place.

Throughout her career, she’s proven her sartorial status and influenced many people’s style decisions. And now, she’s collaborated with eco-conscious clothing brand Nobody’s Child to create her very own capsule collection and put her style knowledge into practice.

Drawing on Fearne’s love for vintage designs, as well as the brand’s dedication to letting its pieces bring joy to people’s wardrobes, each item within the 19-strong range is dreamy. It’s brimming with floral prints, broderie midis and bright colours.

The brand itself is a firm favourite of ours, as well as the celebrity pack, including Fearne’s pal Holly Willoughby, who’s frequently seen wearing its dresses. It’s all about creating affordable pieces that are made from responsibly sourced fabrics, including Lenzing Ecovero, an alternative to traditional viscose made from renewable wood that generates 50 per cent fewer emissions.

Owing to both the brand’s and Fearne’s fanbase, we predict these pieces will fly off the shelves. While the majority are available to buy now, a few pieces are still yet to drop due to a small shipping delay – but the brand hopes they should be with us in a fortnight or so.

Either way, to help you decide on what pieces you need, we’ve curated an edit of our favourite swoon-worthy designs that we’re adding straight to our baskets.

Nobody’s Child x Fearne Cotton Vienna mini: £55, Nobodyschild.com

The puff sleeves on this mini dress are perfect, and so too is the bright and bold blue floral design. It’s giving us serious summer vibes and the floaty silhouette looks as though it’ll be perfect for the warmer climes. The styling options are endless, wear it with a pair of white trainers, or dress it up with an espadrille wedged sandal.

Nobody’s Child x Fearne Cotton Bridgette broderie: £75, Nobodyschild.com

Broderie is big news during the summer months, but particularly this year. So if you’re looking to tap into the trend, this dress is the answer. It features cut-out detailing at the back and slightly puffed sleeves, making it the ideal midi for the season. A great pick should you be heading to Wimbledon, too.

Nobody’s Child x Fearne Cotton Alexa mini: £35, Nobodyschild.com – available soon

One of the brand’s signature cuts is the Alexa, but now it’s had Fearne’s touch we love it even more. The oranges contrast with the black, making it particularly summer-ready. But we also think it’s one you can wear all year round – with tights and boots in winter and our trusty sandals when the sun’s shining. Should you prefer, the same print is available in midi dress form (£45, Nobodyschild.com).

Nobody’s Child x Fearne Cotton Nikkie: £49, Nobodyschild.com

The SS22 fashion shows dictated that dopamine dressing is the way to go, and naturally, we were happy to abide. If you too love all things bright colours, you need this midi in your life. The vibrant pink hue is perfectly summery, and we love the satin sheen to it. We’d style it as Fearne has, with a pair of our favourite white kicks.

Nobody’s Child x Fearne Cotton Paris: £59, Nobodyschild.com – available soon

The vintage cut and print of this Paris dress make it a stand out, and the cut-out side means we love it even more. A very similar style to this one – the Rebecca midi dress (£41.30, Nobodyschild.com) – took the top spot in our review of the best wedding guest outfits, with IndyBest’s deputy editor, Ellie Fry, noting that it was “wonderfully comfortable”.

Nobody’s Child x Fearne Cotton Alexa midi: £39, Nobodyschild.com

If you’re searching for a midi dress for the summer season, you can call off the search because this one is perfect. With a red and pink floral print against the blue, it’s a wardrobe staple. And considering how transitional it is, we think you’ll be reaching for this year after year. The same cut also comes in a slightly more muted print (£39, Nobodyschild.com), which is just as pretty.

Nobody’s Child x Fearne Cotton Maya: £49, Nobodyschild.com – available soon

Resembling Ganni’s seersucker dress that everyone was obsessed with, this number features a tiered body and shirred bodice. The wafty silhouette makes it a summer wardrobe essential and great for days spent picnicking in the park.

Nobody’s Child x Fearne Cotton Nora: £55, Nobodyschild.com – available soon

Another one we’ve added straight to our basket. The print of this Nora midi dress is eye-catching, to say the least, while the billowing arms make a serious statement. A great pick if you’re attending any weddings this season.

