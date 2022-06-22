Holly Willoughby’s vintage-inspired midi dress is perfect for summer nuptials

Whether you tune into This Morning or not, there’s no denying Holly Willoughby’s eye for style. With everyone watching out for her daily OOTDs (outfit of the days for the uninitiated), the presenter’s sartorial flare has become a star in its own right.

Whether it’s a big-collar Whistles blouse or a salmon-hued midi dress from LK Bennet, we often see Holly reach for high street outfits.

Yesterday, the presenter switched it up by plumping for something a bit more high end in the form of a Ted Baker puff-sleeved white frock.

For today’s show, Holly has stepped out in a high street number, a striped silk midi frock from mid-range label LK Bennett. Owing to the flouncy puff sleeves, pearl buttons and ruched detailing, there’s a subtle nod to classic 1930s style and, with the fun cream, pink and green pattern, it looks ideal for late summer nuptials.

Slightly bolder than her usual looks, the candy stripe design is as sweet as it sounds. We recommend getting a wiggle on if you want to recreate this look.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

LK Bennett holzer candy stripe silk midi dress: £399, Lkbennett.com

(LK Bennet)

With summer – aka wedding season – finally here, many of us will be looking for some cool occasionwear, and Holly’s pastel midi couldn’t be more suited for any garden party, nuptial or not. Boasting some serious vintage appeal, the oversized pearl buttons only add to its timeless elegance.

While strappy heels would look great for a fancy affairs, chunkier wedges for less formal occasions would also look lovely.

Buy now

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£21.60, Lookfantastic.com).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador and shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range during lockdown if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in southwest London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

