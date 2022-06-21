Do you love Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfits? You’re not alone because she’s earned herself a legion of fans and followers on her daily hashtag #hwstyle.

As usual, the presenter has provided us with some serious summer styling inspo of late. With high street picks dominating, including yesterday’s £55 midi dress from Oasis.

But for today, she’s veered slightly off course and opted for something a little more high-end: an ivory dress from Ted Baker.

The design of the mini proves Holly’s sartorial flat because the lace broderie detailing is bang on trend for this summer.

If you want to recreate her look, we’ve found the exact one she’s worn, as well as a more affordable alternative. Thanks us later.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is an ivory mini dress from Ted Baker that costs £250.

Ted Baker Susena lace cut out mini dress with woven belt: £250, Tedbaker.com

We just love this mini dress – the pattern is feminine and the woven belt detailing will work to cinch you in at the waist. If you’re worried about opting for a shorter hemline, we think that the puff sleeves provide the perfect balance.

For an affordable alternative, we’d opt for this & Other Stories crochet collar mini dress (£43, Stories.com) paired with a straw belt (£12.99, Lindex.com).

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£21.60, Lookfantastic.com).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador and shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range during lockdown if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in southwest London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

