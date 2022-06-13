It’s no secret that Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfits have fast become a major talking point, earning her a legion of fans and followers on her social media hashtag #hwstyle.

After a short break over the weekend, the presenter has returned to our screen with an outfit that couldn’t be more perfect for today’s blue skies and warm weather.

Holly and her stylist chose a salmon-coloured midi dress from one of her favourite brands, LK Bennett. She finished the look with a pair of barely-there sandals.

As you’d expect, the dress is every bit of chic. It features a high neck with frill detail and exaggerated shoulders with short sleeves. It’s also nipped in at the waist before going into a flared midi-length skirt.

A piece that would be ideal for any smart occasion, we think it will undoubtedly become a mainstay in your wardrobe if you do invest. But, due to the popularity of the presenter’s outfits, we predict it will sell out fast, so you’ll need to be quick.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is a midi dress from one of her favourite brands, LK Bennett.

LK Bennett honor pink broderie anglaise dress: £359, Lkbennett.com

(LK Bennett)

While this might not be your classic everyday piece, we think it is a fantastic choice if you have any special occasions coming up this summer, be that weddings or perhaps even the races. The A-line cut looks as though it’ll cinch you in at the waist perfectly.

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador, and during lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in south west London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

