Holly Willoughby’s lemon print dress is perfect for your summer holiday

We all know by now that Holly Willoughby is a fan of the UK high street. So although the print of this dress looks like one from an Italian luxury label, it didn’t take us long to clock that it was actually a much more affordable option.

The brand behind this dress is Oasis, a regular favourite of the This Morning presenter, who also sported a ditsy blue floral midi dress from the retailer last month. While Hobbs, LK Bennett and La Redoute also regularly feature in Holly’s wardrobe, it’s no wonder many look to her for daily style inspo.

Floral prints, polka dots and the occasional stripe seem to make up the majority of Holly’s wardrobe – which, granted, also probably represents the majority of the patterned pieces available on the high street, too. That said, seeing something else for a change was quite exciting – and this lemon print couldn’t be more perfect for summer.

The good news is that it’s still in stock from sizes six to 14, meaning a good number of us can copy Holly’s look for strolls along the coast, dinner with friends or sipping cocktails in the garden. And the even better news is that it’s currently on sale with 20 per cent off.

So, if you too want to don this lovely lemon look, keep reading below on how to style it and where to buy.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

The lemon number Holly wore today on This Morning is from high street retailer Oasis and is currently included in the online sale with 20 per cent off everything – so you may want to have a little browse while you’re on the site if looking for a full holiday wardrobe refresh.

Lemon printed linen look belted skater dress: Was £69, now £55.20, Oasisfashion.com

With summer finally here and warmer weather cropping up almost daily, this dress is sure to get plenty of wear, no matter what the occasion. Whether having a quick lunch with a friend, on holiday or even attending a more laid-back wedding, it’s sure to be a regular wardrobe favourite for many months to come.

While strappy heels would look great for fancy affairs, chunkier wedges for less formal occasions would also look lovely, while a white trainer or ankle boot is a fail-safe option for on-the-go days.

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise of the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£21.60, Lookfantastic.com).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador and shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range during lockdown if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in southwest London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

