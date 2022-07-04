Holly Willoughby’s zesty green mini dress is from a high street brand

Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfits are a daily style talking point, and both loyal followers and fashion fans alike keep an eye on what she’s wearing with the hashtag #hwstyle.

Last week’s looks included a summer midi from Nobody’s Child, a £55 floral mini from La Redoute and a mint-green dress from LK Bennett. Not forgetting, the vintage-style frocks Holly wore to Wimbledon when she wasn’t sitting on the This Morning sofa.

Today, Holly’s picked a pretty printed scallop wrap dress from & Other Stories, with an affordable £65 price tag making it even more appealing. The green number has a daisy pattern, plus a scalloped edge and tie waist to create a casual summer shape.

While showcasing this weekday outfit, Holly’s kept things simple with nude heels for a morning spent interviewing the inimitable Miriam Margoyles.

If you want to emulate Holly’s signature style, we’ve found the exact same dress and where you can buy it.

Read more:

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly’s outfit today is a £65 printed scallop wrap mini dress from & Other Stories in a fresh green shade.

& Other Stories printed scallop wrap mini dress, green: £65, Stories.com

(& Other Stories)

Holly is partial to a green summer dress, and this one features a delicate daisy pattern and scalloped-edge detailing. The waist tie creates a flattering silhouette, particularly alongside the flowing A-line mini skirt section. Meanwhile, the shoulders have a slight puff sleeve effect – a subtle design element that perfectly finishes the pretty dress.

A warm-weather staple for work and play, we’d also wear this wrap mini paired with tights and a cardi on colder days, too.

If you like the shape, but would prefer a different pattern, there are purple, navy and red variations available, too (£65, Stories.com).

Buy now

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Rather than wearing her own clothes, Holly has a stylist for This Morning who works with the presenter to compile her wardrobe.

Speaking to Red in 2020, Holly revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally… for a long time, I was pretty clueless”. While her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise – featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books – this is likely why Holly looks to the expertise of the professionals when on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years. “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour, so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, ‘I’ve had my kids – I just need to change it up’.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£21.60, Lookfantastic.com).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador, and shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range during lockdown, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in southwest London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

Voucher codes

For the latest fashion discounts, try the links below:

Looking for some summer shoe inspiration? Read out guide to the best vegan sandals for women.