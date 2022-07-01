It’s safe to say we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to online shopping, with clothing sites offering fashion browsing at the click of a button, without us having to leave our home or office.

Whether you’re shopping for dresses, knitwear, loungewear or even wedding outfits, save the time spent queuing in person at a till and add favourites to a virtual basket from the comfort of your sofa.

While this is undoubtedly easier than trekking out to the shops and struggling back home laden with bags, there’s still a slight delay between purchase point and trying on those shiny new clothes. Plus, some outfit planning occasions are a bit more last minute and require a speedier service, which is where next-day delivery becomes invaluable.

A rising number of retailers realise the need for speed, and include quicker delivery as a main checkout option. Providing you place an order ahead of a set cut-off time, your outfit can arrive the following day. As long as you’re happy to pay an extra few pounds, next-day delivery is shopping a no-brainer.

We’ve put together a list of clothing sites offering next-day delivery, from M&S and Very to Asos, Zara and more. Read on for the full fast-home-delivery lowdown.

Asos

(Asos)

Next-day delivery cost: £5.95

Online clothing retailer Asos was first founded back in 2000, originally going by the full name of “As seen on screen”. The vast fashion range covers both affordable and designer picks for men and women, as well as footwear, accessories and beauty, with big-name brands stocked including Adidas, The North Face, Nike and Nobody’s Child. Cult favourite Topshop is also now owned by Asos and nostalgic 1990s name Tammy Girl can be found there, too.

That’s the style credentials sorted, but what about the next-day delivery options? There’s an impressive number of quick-delivery choices at Asos, including standard next-day delivery costing £5.95, which runs from Monday to Sunday in the UK and Northern Ireland. Further picks cover click and collect next-day delivery, nominated-day delivery and standard next-day delivery, all priced at £5.95. It’s worth knowing there are public holiday exceptions and some postcodes don’t qualify.

As with all delivery options, you’ll need to place your order before the cut-off time stated at checkout to ensure that all-important next-day arrival.

Visit Asos.com now

Zara

(Zara)

Next-day delivery cost: £4.95

Fashion favourite Zara is a globally reaching Spanish brand, showcasing appealing high street price points. As well as finding edgy designs at Zara, shoppers can also pick up staple wardrobe basics for men, women and kids. It goes without saying that seasonal sale buys are always worth a browse, while you can find evergreen reductions in the special prices section, too.

Guaranteed next-day delivery costs £4.99, although some delivery options can be affected by stock levels, the time of purchase and your address. Helpfully, all available shipping methods will be highlighted at checkout.

Visit Zara.com now

M&S

(M&S)

Next-day delivery cost: £4.99

High street stalwart M&S launched an online clothing shopping option in 1999, although interestingly ordering food on the website wasn’t possible until 2020. On the fashion front, though, there are menswear, womenswear and childrenswear collections, covering everything from joggers and jumpsuits to dresses, shirts and pyjamas.

If you want to combine your food shop with picking up clothing buys, there’s a useful click and collect option, which is completely free and orders can be available the next day, too. For at-home ordering ease, next-day delivery at M&S costs £4.99 and you can also select a nominated delivery day. Couriers include Evri, DPD and Parcel Force, with deliveries scheduled anytime between 7am and 7pm.

Visit Marksandspencer.com now

H&M

(H&M)

Next-day delivery cost: £5.99

Shopping destination H&M has a vast selection of beauty, clothing and home items for all the family, including the brand’s Divided range. When it comes to clothing, trend-led buys join classic pieces, and you can browse items across swimwear, loungewear, sportswear and underwear.

When it comes to next-day delivery, H&M has it covered for just shy of £6. Place your order by 7pm the day before to receive it the following day by 8pm, seven days a week. Alternatively, you can choose next-day delivery to a designated pick-up point between Monday and Saturday, apart from on bank holidays. Even if you miss the set order-by time, you’ll not have too long to wait, as it’ll come within two days.

Prefer not to pay for speedy delivery? Then simply sign up to cash in on membership perks, including free delivery (no minimum spend needed).

Visit Hm.com now

New Look

(New Look)

Next-day delivery cost: £5.99

New Look is known for being one of the more purse-friendly clothing places to shop, with items sold there suiting men, women and teens. Browse the virtual rails online and discover bold prints, colourful designs and neutral pieces. There’s footwear and accessories to complete any outfit, too.

If you’d like your outfit as soon as possible, next-day delivery also covers nominated delivery and costs £5.99. Your order will arrive via a DPD courier seven days a week. Just remember to order by 8pm the night before so your order arrives the next day, and you’ll need to live on the UK mainland to be eligible.

Visit Newlook.com now

Very

(Very)

Next-day delivery cost: £4.99

Online department store Very sells a massive selection of brands, including Adidas, Barbour, Coach and Mulberry, with credit options available for making a purchase. Clothing lines span across fashion for men, women and kids, within petite, tall, plus size and maternity sections. You could pick up outfits for the entire family, or grab last-minute clothing for an upcoming night out.

Order by 8pm between Sunday and Friday to choose for your order to arrive the next day, using the nominated-delivery option. Purchases can be delivered between 7am and 9pm from Monday to Saturday, though there are some exceptionsand next day delivery is only available on certain items, but this should be made clear at the checkout. You can also arrange delivery on a nominated date up to eight days in advance.

Visit Very.co.uk now

