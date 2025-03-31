6 best cylinder vacuum cleaners for powerful suction and an easy clean

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
We put a range of bagged and bagless cylinder vacuums to the test
There are lots of different vacuum cleaners on the market, but many are over-engineered. From cordless to automated robot designs, expensive 21st century vacuums come with hi-tech features like touchscreens, lasers, and even particle sensors. However, professional cleaners often stick with a simple cylinder vacuum.
These old-school appliances often offer more powerful suction than more recent cordless vacuums. They’re compact and easy to store, and this also makes them easy to manoeuvre into tight spaces. Unlike cordless vacuums, there’s no faff with charging or a frustrating runtime, and unlike an upright vacuum, a cylinder is light enough to carry upstairs comfortably.
Cylinder vacuums come in two formats, bagged and bagless, and there are pros and cons to both. Bagged models, unsurprisingly, trap dust and dirt in a bag, making them a great choice for people with allergies. However, you’ll need to keep stocking up on disposable bags, which makes for an extra (though relatively modest) expense.
Bagless cylinder vacuums, meanwhile, make it easy to see what you’ve sucked up and when the cylinder needs emptying. However, they tend to be worse at sealing off dirt, so they’re less well-suited to people with allergies.
We tested the vacuums in a household with three messy children. It was crucial to test the vacuums in real scenarios to understand how they fared under real-world conditions. We lugged each model up and down stairs, checking how easy each was to carry and manoeuvre. After we’d cleaned, we also stored them away in a small cupboard, checking how easy they were to tuck away. As well as performance, we looked at quality, how many attachments there were (and if they were actually useful) and how much each vacuum cost. After sifting through all that, these are the vacuums that made a clean sweep.
With a focus on products and appliances for the home, Zoë Phillimore has written numerous reviews for IndyBest. When it comes to vacuum cleaners, she knows which features to look for, having tested everything from handheld and robot models to vacuums you can use in your car. For this round-up, Zoë used all the vacuums under real-world conditions, similarly to how you would in your own home, to bring you her honest opinions.
There are lots of nifty things we liked about this Hoover during testing. First up, it’s relatively easy to store as, it’s fairly compact. Despite only having two attachments, it comes with two different hoses, so it can cover a wide cleaning zone – up to 12m.
Using the hose and pole attachments, we could reach the top of our dusty curtain rail without having to stand on a chair, and we could even reach some of the stairs without moving from the bottom step. Emptying the Hoover was a breeze, and the HEPA filter is washable, which is great for those with allergies. We also liked that we could push a button, and the cord would wind itself back into the vacuum.
This cylinder vacuum has been designed with two things in mind: big houses and homes with pets. There’s a large 2.5l bin, and the 5m flex means you can get across most rooms without having to switch between plug sockets. With the pole attachment in place, the atlas2 has an 8m radius cleaning zone, which is pretty impressive.
Meanwhile, the ‘pet turbo tool’ scoops up pet hair and spins it into the vacuum’s bin. It’s far from perfect - it’s quite a small tool, so it takes a while to cover a whole sofa, and the tool tends to tangle with long hair. However, it’s effective at removing pet hair.
We also liked the three-in-one tool, which does crevices (it worked wonders on a crumb-covered car interior), upholstery and has a brush for dusting skirting boards and so on. It’s also pretty lightweight, making it easier to lug up and down stairs.
The CX1 is more compact than most Miele vacuums, and it looks more modern than Miele’s usual aesthetic, too. As well as the crevice, dusting and upholstery nozzles, it comes with a floorhead that enables you to flick between thin- and thick-pile carpets. There is also the ‘turbobrush’, which is ideal for thinner carpets and hardwood floors.
When testing this model on a medium-pile carpet, it was able to suck up plenty of grit and hair. With the telescopic pole, we had no problem reaching picture rails and the top of curtain rails.
Unusually for Miele, this is a bagless vacuum. We found emptying the bin simple – lift, open the hatch and your dirt falls out into the bin. There is also a HEPA filter, meaning this vacuum is blasting out clean air behind it, which is good news for allergy sufferers.
However, like most Miele vacuums, this is fairly heavy. It’s also expensive - it costs nearly six times as much as our budget buy. The 1l bin is fine, but you’ll find that it fills up pretty quickly.
This Miele vacuum performed brilliantly on carpets and hard surfaces, vacuuming up every scrap of dust and dirt. It has an impressive 12m radius, but it’s a heavy beast – we found that tackling the stairs with this felt like a full-body workout. It’s almost double the weight of some other vacuums in this line-up, but we’re willing to forgive that in light of its powerful performance.
We like that all the attachments fit neatly inside the lid, so they are always at hand. However, the two larger floorheads included do not fit in the lid. The fiberteq floorhead does a great job on carpets with a heavier pile, while the turbobrush is good for hardwood floors and thin carpets – you can adjust the level of suction by spinning the valve open and shut on the head. The filter on this vacuum is an Active AirClean, which contains charcoal to neutralise odours – ideal for households with pets.
However, it suffers from the same issues as most Miele vacuums: it’s heavy and expensive. It will make short work of pet hair, but nearly £400 is a steep price for clean carpets.
Henry vacuums are hard to ignore when you’re buying a vacuum – those famous eyes follow you around the shop. We tested the classic Henry home model, but there are other iterations available too - you can also buy a Hetty (£154.99, Amazon.co.uk) and Harry (£168, Amazon.co.uk) vacuums - they’re all the same apart from the colour.
This vacuum comes with plenty of attachments. We enjoyed using the dusting attachment, which is ideal for fiddly areas such as fireplaces and around cornicing. We also liked the mess-free emptying system – the bags seal to avoid any dust or allergens from floating around. While you will have to remember to stock up on bags, the bin has a huge capacity, so you won’t have to worry about emptying it every five minutes.
However, this Henry vacuum is the heaviest we tested, weighing in at almost 9kg. We found this less than ideal when lugging him up and down the stairs – or, indeed, when vacuuming the stairs. It’s also also cumbersome to store compared with some other vacuums in this round-up.
As its name suggests, this vacuum is designed with allergy sufferers in mind. It has a HEPA filter that tackles allergens – such as dust mites, pollen and pet dander – leaving a trail of clean air behind it. It also comes with crevice and upholstery nozzles, as well as a dusting brush.
This model’s floorhead worked perfectly well on our hardwood floors and medium-pile carpets but wasn’t quite as good when it came to removing hair from thicker carpets. We loved that the attachments are stored in the lid, and the automatic cord-winding button is a helpful feature.
However, it only has three accessories, which is fewer than the other Miele models in this round-up. On top of that, it’s pretty expensive compared to other cylinder vacuums.
We were really impressed with the Hoover cylinder vacuum during testing. It’s got a great cleaning radius, as well as being lightweight, easy to use and relatively affordable. There’s a HEPA filter included, too, so it’s good for allergy sufferers. If you have the budget to stretch, we also loved the Miele C3 complete cat and dog – the fact that it neutralises odours is a huge advantage.
