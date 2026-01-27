Apple just launched the AirTag 2 – here’s everything to know

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Arriving months later than predicted, the Apple AirTag 2 is finally here. Previously rumoured to launch alongside the iPad Pro last October, Apple quietly announced the second-generation Bluetooth tracker on Monday, and it’s already available to buy in the UK now.

Featuring a much louder built-in speaker, a longer ultra-wideband range for Precision Finding and new compatibility with the latest Apple Watches, the AirTag 2 isn’t a huge upgrade on the previous model, but these quality-of-life improvements should help reunite you with your stuff more easily.

Over the past five years, Apple’s AirTag has become the only way iPhone users track their lost stuff, all but pushing Tile out of the market overnight and devouring any competition it once had. The tiny disc has sold tens of millions, reshaping the Bluetooth tracker market so thoroughly that it now feels like the default. That’s only set to continue with the AirTag 2. I’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the AirTag 2, from price to new features.

Apple AirTag 2: £29, Apple.com

( Apple )

To anyone who already has one of the original AirTags, the AirTag 2 looks exactly the same. That means it still uses a CR2032 cell battery and works with the exact same accessories as the OG model. What’s new is what you get on the inside.

Apple says the new AirTag offers a longer tracking range thanks to its second-generation ultra-wideband chip (UWB), which is the same one used in the iPhone 17 line-up and recent Apple Watches. It also has an upgraded Bluetooth radio to extend the range at which nearby devices can detect it before Precision Finding kicks in. Apple says precision finding now works from up to 50 per cent further away than previously.

One thing which irked me about the previous AirTag was its abysmal speaker. Thankfully, Apple says the AirTag 2 is now significantly louder. The tech giant says it’s around 50 per cent louder and can be heard from roughly twice the distance compared to the original.

And for the first time, you’ll be able to track it from an Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 – basically any Apple Watch with a second-generation UWB chip. Other than that, it’s pretty much the same, but a wider range and a louder speaker should make it easier to locate when close by.

Thankfully, Apple hasn’t increased the price. It still starts at £29 for a single AirTag 2 or a four-pack for £99. We’ll have a full review of the AirTag 2 up soon.

Best Apple AirTag deals

With the launch of the all-new AirTag 2, third-party retailers are currently slashing the price of the OG AirTag. If you don’t care for the louder speaker or wider precision finding range, then the previous-generation AirTag will do you just fine.

Apple AirTag, pack of four As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I’ve tested a whole host of different key finders, and Apple’s original AirTag landed a spot in my review of the best. Waterproof, long-lasting and sturdy, you’ll want these attached to everything you hold dear. A pack of four AirTags has received a huge price cut at Amazon, with the online retail giant slashing the price of the pack down to just £69.99. That’s roughly £17.49 per AirTag. “For any iPhone owner prone to losing things, investing in a pack of four might be one of the best decisions you ever make,” I wrote in my review. “Precision tracking works wonderfully well when you can get a signal, and the fact that it’s powered by removable batteries is a real bonus in my eyes.” £119 £70 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary

Looking for more recommendations? We just tested the AirPods Pro 3