I read 51 books last year, but this was my standout favourite

Whether owing to the high calibre of new book releases in 2025 or weeks of TikTok detoxes, I read 51 books last year – and there is one that I’ve been consistently recommending to people.

In 2025, I gave “romantasy” a go with Rebecca Yarros’s Fourth Wing series, enjoyed memoirs by Kathy Burke and Graydon Carter, tore through novellas like Vincenzo Latronico’s Perfection and Vincent Delecroix’s Small Boats, devoured comedies including Alison Espach’s The Wedding People and Jessica Stanley’s Consider Yourself Kissed and been charmed by romances such as Lily King’s Heart The Lover and Yael Van Wouden’s The Safekeep.

But it’s Florence Knapp’s debut novel, The Names, that’s as crowd-pleasing as it is likely a future classic. Curiously, her only other book is a non-fiction guide to English paper piecing, but her first foray into fiction is a masterclass. It’s as devastating as it is life-affirming, which is a recipe for the perfect book.

The novel is an utterly original take on the “sliding doors” concept. Beginning on the day a mother sets off to name her baby son, it follows three versions of a boy’s life as dictated by his given name. An exploration of how small decisions can echo down the decades, the novel is a gripping and moving family drama.

I tore through the book in two sittings while on holiday. The story might not be the typical easy-breezy beach book, but the novel is hugely readable, with beautiful prose and compelling characters. Debuting at number two in The Sunday Times bestseller list and with an average rating of 4.18 on Goodreads, it’s one of those rare mainstream novels that live up to the hype.

I devoured the book in two sittings ( Daisy Lester/The Independent )

Whether you’re packing for winter sun or looking for your next weekend read, here’s why I’m recommending The Names to everyone.

