This NAD supplement supports everyday wellness and healthy ageing

As winter continues, it’s the perfect time to pause and consider how we might invest in our long-term health. It’s easy for life to get on top of us, which is where Wonderfeel steps in – with science-based solutions that can promote positive health by leveraging the body's natural regenerative systems.

Sounds complicated? We’ll break it down for you. Wonderfeel seeks to bridge the gap between cutting-edge longevity science and everyday wellness, with formulas that can optimise your cellular health and help you to feel your best.

The brand

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2018, the Wonderfeel team includes pioneering doctors, creators, and scientists who set out to accelerate wellness technologies. The brand’s products leverage the magic of the body’s own regenerative systems.

Supplements are designed to be taken as part of a broad approach to overall wellness, alongside a good diet, exercise and mental stimulation.

The brand also prioritises sustainability, using recyclable glass bottles, labels made from 100 per cent post-consumer waste, and shipping materials that are fully compostable or recyclable.

The science

Wonderfeel’s dietary supplements are formulated by Dr Andrew Salzman, a renowned Harvard MD and researcher with over 170 research papers to his name. They are also supported by clinical trials, so the science speaks for itself. Formulations are shaped by nearly 30 years of Salzman’s expertise in NAD (a vital coenzyme) and cellular health, and his research – which has been featured in over 12,000 peer-reviewed papers.

Salzman is renowned for his pioneering research on the gastrointestinal microbiota, including gut microbiomes, autoimmune diseases, and the mechanisms driving pro-inflammatory gene expression. He is deeply committed to advancing wellness through the optimisation of cellular function and promoting healthy ageing.

Interested in exploring Wonderfeel’s range? Keep reading to find out about its hero product, the Youngr™ NMN supplement.

Wonderfeel Youngr™ NMN

Unlock your body’s full potential with Wonderfeel Youngr™ NMN, a premium supplement crafted to help slow ageing at the cellular level by supporting brain functions and improving memory, focus, and overall cognition. It also aims to support reproductive health, fertility, skin health and sleep quality.

With a transparent ingredients list, there are no synthetic fillers or preservatives included. The formula is also free of soy, gluten, dairy or fish, and vegan-friendly, too.

Each dose delivers 900mg of NMN, alongside a powerhouse blend of antioxidants. This list includes mushroom-derived ergothioneine, hydroxytyrosol from olives, and resveratrol from grapes, plus 100 per cent of your daily vitamin D3.

This unique combination works at a cellular level to prevent NAD depletion by lowering CD38 activity. Just two capsules a day can help to fuel energy, support mental clarity, optimise metabolism, and strengthen cellular resilience.

