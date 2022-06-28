Wimbledon has officially begun, and aside from the strawberries and cream (and tennis, of course), the annual tournament is home to some serious sartorial inspiration. If you’re not watching the ball, you might just be watching the audience’s outfits.

Yesterday, This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby stepped out for the first day of the tournament at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in a gorgeous summer showstopper – and we’re obsessed with it.

For the uninitiated, Holly is already something of a style icon (owing to her This Morning wardrobe), from today’s floral frock to yesterday’s belted midi dress, with fans eager to channel her look – and we’ve got an inkling this dress is no exception.

The Marilyn dress hailing from Istanbul-based designer Gül Hürgel is made from 100 per cent linen, and looks effortlessly charming, with a touch of vintage glamour owing to its wide collar, purple print and cinched in waist.

Alas, the dress isn’t available to buy in the UK, but even if it was, the other elephant in the room is the price – it may be très chic but the frock is certainly high-end at an eye-watering £730 ($895).

If you’re looking for something a little more affordable (and available in the UK), we’ve scoured the high street to find a handful of dupes that capture Holly’s look beautifully.

Gül Hürgel Marilyn dress: £730, Gulhurgel.com

(Gül Hürgel)

Looking a little 1950s with a circular belt, wide collar and flattering A-line silhouette, there’s no denying this is a gorgeous dress. The backless design is slightly unusual, owing to a large collar scooping down low on the back, while the striking motif diverts from summer florals and contrasts with the delicate button detailing winding down the front. Not available here in Blighty, we can only use the design as inspiration, but feel free to read on for our list of affordable dupes.

Nobody’s Child Daisy midi dress: £38.50, Nobodyschild.com

(Nobody’s Child)

Sharing the vintage appeal of Holly’s Marilyn frock, this floral midi boasts a dropped collar and button-up design. Inspired by 1970s-style, this elegant tea dress could be ideal for daywear, owing to the floaty sleeves and relaxed fit. We’d throw on a pair of white trainers and a slouchy cardigan once the weather cools.

Ghospell sleeveless midi dress with contrast collar in pink gingham: £85, Asos.com

(Asos)

All about big collars, puff sleeves and striking designs, this pink gingham number from London-based designer Ghospell could also fit the bill. The contrast between the bold, black-rimmed collar and floaty skirt creates immediate impact, while the sleeveless design mirrors Holly’s summer-ready look.

New Look embroidered collar shirred midi dress in pale pink stripe: £29.99, Asos.com

(Asos)

At under £30, this dress is an affordable alternative that would look lovely with chunky white trainers. Pretty in pastel-pink stripes, the stretch bodice, swishing skirt and sleeveless design looks to be comfortable for humid summer days – think chilled pub gardens visits and barbeques.

