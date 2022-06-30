Holly Willoughby’s outfits on This Morning have earned her a legion of fans and followers on her daily hashtag #hwstyle, and for good reason too.

This week, the presenter has proved her sartorial status once again and introduced us to some of our favourite new summer looks, including a £55 floral mini from Laredoute, and a midi dress from Nobody’s Child, which is another one of her go-to brands.

And for her final show of the week, before her long weekend begins, she’s opted for a mint green floral dress, with a statement collar, from one of her favourite labels, LK Bennett.

Dressing for the summery weather, she’s paired the knee-length number with a tan-coloured heel, for her morning on the sofa interviewing George Ezra.

If you want to recreate her look, we’ve found the exact one she’s worn, as well as a more affordable alternative. Thanks us later.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is a mint green floral dress from LK Bennett.

LK Bennett Roisin mint daisy print frill collar silk dress: £329, Lkbennett.com

(LK Bennett)

This silk dress is a summertime dream. True to form, Holly’s opted for a floral pattern and an A-line silhouette, to accentuate her waist. It features a slightly puffy sleeve and a statement collar, both are design features that the presenter frequently gravitates towards. It’s made from silk, so it’s ideal for any summer soirées you have coming up.

But, for an affordable alternative, we’d recommend this green floral puff sleeve midi (£17.49, Quizclothing.co.uk) or this mint blossom tea dress (£49, Joythestore.com).

Buy now

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£21.60, Lookfantastic.com).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador and shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range during lockdown if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in southwest London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

