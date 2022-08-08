Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield are currently on their summer holidays, meaning there are some new This Morning presenters in town. Replacing the dynamic duo this week are Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle.

If you enjoy tuning into the show for Holly’s outfits, you’ll be glad to know that Josie’s looks are similarly as coveted, and are also happily affordable.

Kicking off the week with a high street pick, Josie and her stylist David O’Brien opted for a £29 floral midi dress from Nobody’s Child – a brand that is loved by Holly, too.

Keeping to the summer-weather theme, we think Josie is showcasing her sartorial status much like her fellow presenters of the show.

If you’re looking for some warm-weather inspiration, read on for how you can get your hands on her entire ensemble.

Where is Josie Gibson’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Josie Gibson’s This Morning outfit today is an orange, floral dress from Nobody’s Child. The summer-ready midi costs just £29.

Nobody’s Child Alexis midi dress: £29, Nobodyschild.com

(Nobody’s Child)

If you’re looking for a midi dress that you can wear during the upcoming heatwave, Josie has introduced us to the perfect one. The bold orange colour contrasted with pink flowers is gorgeous. It features a V-neckline and button-down detailing. What’s more, it’s from a brand that Holly Willoughby also loves, so you’re certainly on to a winner here.

Who is Josie Gibson’s stylist for This Morning?

David O’Brien is the head of wardrobe and presenter style for This Morning. He styles Josie Gibson in the outfits we see when she’s presenting the show.

How does Josie Gibson do her hair?

Michelle Sultan, aka @hairbymichellesultan on Instagram, is the hairstylist behind most of Josie’s fresh-looking locks. It looks like she has also done Josie’s mane for her recent This Morning appearances too.

Where is Josie Gibson from?

Josie is from Bristol, she is a reality TV star who won the 2010 series of Channel 4’s Big Brother. Since 2019, she’s been one of the regular presenters on This Morning segments after starting out as a competition announcer. Owing to being such a hit with viewers, she often fills in for Holly on the sofa.

