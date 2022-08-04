Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield are currently on their summer holidays, meaning there are some new This Morning presenters in town. And replacing the dynamic duo this week are Rochelle Humes and Vernon Kay.

If you enjoy tuning into the show for Willoughby’s outfits, you’ll be glad to know that Humes has taken to sharing hers on Instagram too.

This week already she’s introduced us to some of our new favourite looks – yesterday, for example, she looked gorgeous in green as she wore a midi dress from Karen Millen.

And for today, she and This Morning stylist Amber Jackson opted for a very summery ensemble from the high street – a crochet skirt from Reserved and a green top from Mango, styled with a pair of flip flops.

Whether you’re looking for outfit inspiration for the upcoming heatwave, or need something new to wear on your summer holiday – here’s how to buy the look.

Where is Rochelle Humes’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Rochelle Humes’s outfit today is entirely from the high street, costing just £56. It consists of a crochet skirt from Reserved and a green bodysuit from Mango.

Reserved denim skirt: £39.99, Reserved.com

(Reserved)

We’re not quite sure why Reserved has called this a denim skirt, it looks very much crochet to us. But that aside, this maxi is giving us serious hot summer holiday vibes, and we love it. The contrast between the cream and multicoloured stitching is a fun design and could easily be paired with the matching top (£25.99, Reserved.com) or any other vest, T-shirt or bodysuit for that matter.

Buy now

Mango ribbed knit top: £15.99, Mango.com

(Mango)

It’s clear that Humes is a huge fan of green. For today’s show, she’s paired her Reserved crochet skirt with this green ribbed top, and it’s fair to say she has nailed the summer-ready brief for her last day on the sofa. Sadly, this top is only available in a few sizes, so we think this green jersey racer vest (£5.99, Newlook.com) would make a great alternative.

Buy now

Who is Rochelle Humes’s stylist for This Morning?

Amber Jackson is the fashion editor for This Morning and a stylist for ITV. She styles Rochelle Humes in the fabulous outfits we see each day and also compiles the pieces for the fashion segment on the show.

How does Rochelle Humes do her hair?

Jay Amir-Nazemi Afshar, aka Jayb.hair on Instagram, is the hairstylist behind most of Rochelle’s looks, from red carpet events to wedding guest locks – and it looks like they’re also behind her recent This Morning mane too. Today, she wore her hair in a chic top knot up-do but regularly opts to keep it down too.

Where is Rochelle Humes from?

Rochelle was born in Barking, a suburb of East London and attended the Frances Bardsley Academy for Girls in Hornchurch and Colin’s Performing Arts School. She began her career in British pop group S Club Juniors and later joined the girl group The Saturdays in 2007. Since then, Rochelle has turned to TV presenting and often works alongside her husband, JLS star, Marvin Humes.

