Dominating the pavements and Instagram feeds this autumn, the number one footwear trend is shaping up to be loafers – but not just any loafer. Cementing chunky silhouettes as hot property, Prada’s monolith platforms have rapidly risen to cult status.

Polishing off the outfits of seemingly every influencer and A-lister this season, the coveted shoes are characterised by their lugged sole, signature triangle logo and patent leather finish.

Whether worn with a Miu Miu-style mini or channeling French-girl style with jeans and a breton jumper, loafers are one of the most versatile shoes you can own.

But with Prada’s It-shoe costing an eye-watering £850, the platform design remains on the wishlist for most. Luckily, if you don’t have the designer budget, the high street is packed with Prada-inspired designs – including Asos’s near-identical £50 Max leather chunky loafers.

Distinguished by the same platform sole, patent shade and triangular logo strap, you’ll save £800 by picking up the high street alternative. Here’s your lowdown on the Asos loafers.

Asos design max leather chunky loafers in black: £50, Asos.com

(Asos )

An almost indistinguishable dupe of Prada’s monolith chunky-sole loafers, Asos’s alternative features a similar platform lugged sole, triangle detailing on the strap, penny front design and striking patent leather finish.

Supplying serious height for your autumn ensembles, the statement platform shoe is an on-trend take on the classic penny loafer silhouette. Embrace the preppy feel and team yours with white socks, a checked mini and white shirt or grunge up a floaty midi dress with the abrasive chunky style.

Owing to the popularity of the Prada-style, only half the sizes remain, so if you want them for the season ahead you may want to act sooner rather than later.

Buy now

Prada monolith chunky-sole leather loafers: £850, Matchesfashion.com

(Prada )

If you’re willing to splurge, the OG Prada loafers are perfect for polishing off your cool weather ensembles. The apron-stitched vamp is teamed with the instantly recongisable Prada triangle logo plaque while the platform sole is exaggerated with lugged detailing.

Crafted from calfskin leather, the patent finish adds a luxe sheen to the pair. And after selling out everywhere earlier this year, the cult loafers are back in stock in select sizes.

Buy now

