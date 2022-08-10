Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Birkenstocks have had a huge revival in recent years, catapulting from ugly dad shoe to cool girl chic once again, and there’s no sign of that changing anytime soon.

Collaborating with huge designers such as Jil Sander and Manolo Blahnik, they’ve had the fashion moguls’ seal of approval, and ours too by the looks of things, with numerous styles selling out.

But, they aren’t cheap. Arizona’s retail for around £90, Buckley for £115 and the Boston for £90 and up, so don’t expect to bag a bargain with the suede sandals anytime soon. Unless, of course, you’re happy with a dupe – in which case you’re in luck.

Highstreet giant M&S is clearly another fan of the fashionable shoe, debuting a dupe of the Boston earlier this year that’s still available in the grey. And now, taking it one step further into more fashion-forward footwear, has released a similar style in leopard-print leather.

While the Birkenstock version has already sold out despite coming in at a hefty £155 (Birkenstock.com), the M&S dupe is still available and a whopping £115 cheaper. Keep reading below for everything you need to know about bagging the discount dupes.

M&S leather leopard print buckle clog mules: £39.50, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

At just under £40, these do seem like quite the shoe pick for any savvy savers. They’re made from a leather upper and lining which has been responsibly sourced from the Leather Working Group. It also has a patented Insolia Flex inner to help keep the feet correctly placed within the shoes, lowering the risk of twisted ankles and injuries. So, it certainly seems like no cost has been cut when it comes to production.

But, unlike the classic smooth leather design, this pair is left with a hairy outer to really give it that leopard-like look. And although very similar to the Birkenstock pair, they do seem to be much more brown in colour than the grey-hued originals, although they do have a gold-tone buckle on the side too.

Even this pair is selling fast though, with only a few left in each size. So if you do fancy getting this footwear on your feet, then be sure to be quick.

Alternitively, for those who prefer to wear the originals, the snow leopard Arizona fur pair is still available (£145, Birkenstock.com).

Buy now

On the hunt for some more women’s clogs? Take a look at our round-up of the best ones to buy here