Hailey Bieber launched her skincare line, Rhode, just three years ago – but it’s just been announced that the model and mogul has sold the brand to beauty behemoth e.l.f. in a reported $1 billion deal.
From the lip glaze to the pineapple cleanser and new peptide lip shaper, Rhode’s products have earned the brand a cult fanbase. Now, the blockbuster acquisition by e.l.f – one of the biggest Gen Z conglomerates – is set to improve its global reach. “We can’t wait to bring Rhode to more faces, places, and spaces,” Bieber says in the announcement. “From day one, my vision for Rhode has been to make essential skin care and hybrid makeup you can use every day.”
For UK shoppers, e.l.f’s ownership could lead to stock at retailers like Boots or Lookfantastic (it’s currently sold direct-to-consumer with overseas shipping costs) – and it’s already been confirmed that Rhode will be available in Sephora UK from autumn.
Bieber will continue her role as chief creative officer and head of innovation, ensuring the essence of the brand endures – namely, a carefully curated edit of well-formulated and cost-effective skincare products.
For the uninitiated, Rhode is Bieber’s middle name. She’s the reason you’ve seen ‘glazed doughnut’ manicures and skin all over your TikTok feeds in recent years,and it’s fair to say anything she wears, eats or does either goes viral or becomes an immediate trend.
It probably comes as no surprise to hear the internet has gone wild over the Hailey Bieber skincare line. “I live by a collection of edited essentials – one really good coat, or one really good moisturiser that works perfectly for me and that I’ll always come back to,” Bieber said, demonstrating her ethos.
Rhode is certified cruelty-free; all of its packaging is made from PCR and FSC-certified materials, and it’s been developed in partnership with – and tested by – dermatologists. Plus, it’s suitable for sensitive skin, and everything in the range is available fragrance-free.
Launching with just three products (the peptide glazing fluid, barrier restore cream and peptide lip treatments), there are now new flavours of the lip balm, a cleanser, pocket blush, peptide lip shaper and even a phone case to store your lip treatment.
With the e.l.f. deal funnelling more funding into the brand, products could be manufactured and launched at a much faster rate than before.
But are the products as good as they sound? Do they live up to the hype? We tried them to find out – keep reading this article for our full verdict.
How we tested
We received samples of the Rhode kit (£117, Rhodeskin.com) and incorporated each product into our daily routine for a few days. Although we haven’t tested them long enough to comment on any long-term results, we’re here to bring you our initial thoughts. Our skin is blemish-prone and sits somewhere in between oily and dry. We have also been using a prescription-strength retinoid, and our skin is prone to dryness from that, so we were interested to see how well the barrier restore cream worked on our skin. When it came to the peptide lip shaper, we considered ease of application, longevity, the formula and the shade range.
Rhode pineapple refresh
Key ingredients: Polyglutamic acid, green tea extract, pineapple enzyme
Size: 150ml
Vegan: Yes
Cruelty-free: Yes
Why we love it
Breaks down even longwear foundation
Gently exfoliates
Take note
Skin felt a little tight after use
This is the first cleanser launch from Rhode, and we were excited to try it. We were happy to discover it didn’t disappoint. Formulated with polyglutamic acid for hydration, green tea extract for its anti-inflammatory properties, and pineapple enzyme for gentle exfoliation, this is a balm-to-lather cleanser.
We also really loved the gel-like, golden texture and found that it emulsifies really well with just a drop of water, so it always gave us a really satisfying cleanse, and it meant we were really able to massage it into the skin thoroughly.
We found that it effortlessly broke down our long-wear foundation, and it worked well as a second cleanse as part of our evening routine, too. We liked the blend of ingredients, and the pineapple enzyme works well as a gentle exfoliator. The only slight downside is that it left our skin feeling a little bit tight after cleansing, but that could be down to the arctic weather conditions we’ve been having lately, rather than as a direct result of using this cleanser.
This is the product we were most keen to try. It’s dubbed as Bieber’s signature dewy glow in a bottle, and those few words alone were enough to convince us. The serum itself is incredibly lightweight, absorbs into the skin really well, and initially feels cooling on application.
It has an impressive list of ingredients, including niacinamide to nourish and brighten skin; peptides to plump; hyaluronic acid to lock in hydration, and marula oil to support the skin’s barrier. It brightened instantly and felt hydrating. While the promised dewy finish was subtle, it did provide a ‘lit from within’ glow that perked up our otherwise dull-looking skin.
We found the formula played well with other products: it was applied underneath sunscreen and on top of an antioxidant serum, and it didn’t pill. The one small downside is that the packaging of this product feels a little bit cheap, and the lid was hard to get off at times, but that’s something we can overlook.
We were impressed by Rhode’s focus on the skin barrier, and use of nourishing ingredients – all the products are incredibly gentle but well formulated. The barrier restore cream was something we weren’t fussed about initially, but having used it on our dry skin, which had some peeling around the chin and mouth, thanks to a prescription retinoid, we changed our mind.
The cream isn’t heavy or greasy like some barrier repair products can be. Instead, it’s rich but lightweight. It combines shea butter and squalane with peptides, acai and niacinamide to nourish and repair skin. It’s fragrance-free too, so it won’t cause further irritation, and it feels comforting and cooling to use.
We also tried it under make-up, and it worked well – it didn’t pill and it helped keep skin hydrated through the day, with no dry patches appearing. This one is staying in our daily routine – we just wish it were available in a bigger size.
A lip balm is just a lip balm, right? Not where Hailey Bieber is concerned – this is a product that’s also got people incredibly excited. Plumping, hydrating and restorative but not in the slightest bit sticky, it leaves lips looking glossy and feeling nourished. It works to treat dryness and locks in moisture, thanks to a blend of shea butter, peptides, cupuaçu and babassu. It sits nicely on top of lipstick and/or lipliner, but it’s also great to use on its own.
We love each of the three scents available, too. Salted caramel is as decadent and as sweet as you’d expect, while the watermelon variety doesn’t smell artificial – it smells like summer – and the unscented option has a tiny hint of sweetness.
Available in 11 shades, Rhode’s peptide lip shaper comes in a small tube with a rounded applicator at one end and a smudge silicone tip at the other. The shades are deliciously neutral, ranging from soft and peachy pinks to warm taupes. The compact tube is ideal for throwing in your bag for a quick top-up, though we wouldn’t say it offers great value for money. £24 seems rather steep compared to other lip products on the market. However, we like that it’s a twist-up, so there’s no need to sharpen. Similarly, the hybrid applicator does go some way to make up for the small size.
The lip shaper has a rounded tip that creates a soft-focus outline around the lips. It’s super creamy and smooth to apply, with no piling or unevenness. This is thanks to the brand’s star ingredient, peptides, which keep lips hydrated, soft and smooth. Enhancing your lip’s natural curvature, they look immediately plumper and more voluminous. The built-in silicone end helps diffuse the look, softening any harshness and helping to blend the product across your lips. As for staying power, the lip shaper lasts around four or five hours before it begins to fade or pill.
Overall, we are incredibly impressed with Rhode. We like that everything seems to stay true to Hailey Bieber’s personal brand, and that there isn’t an abundance of products just for the sake of it.
If you only try one thing, though, make it the lip treatment, but we don’t think anybody would be disappointed by the skincare products either. They do what they promise, and the ingredients are well formulated – plus the fact that they were developed in partnership with dermatologists is a huge plus. The price points feel fair, too, although we wish the barrier cream and serum were slightly bigger, or that bigger sizes were available.