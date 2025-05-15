Charlotte Tilbury’s new sculpting face palette is a perfect beginner’s contouring kit

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Charlotte Tilbury fans, listen up: the glamorous make-up artist has launched four new facial sculpting formulas. She’s been dominating the world of contour since the Hollywood wands launched in 2017, and now, after extending the shade range earlier this year, she’s released a two-step lip contour system, a dimension-building face palette and a dual-end precision sculpting brush.

Called ‘super nudes’, these new rollouts – one of which is actually a revival from 2019 – will join Tilbury’s existing collection of nude lipsticks (£29, Charlottetilbury.com), liners (£25, Charlottetilbury.com), eyeshadows (£47, Charlottetilbury.com) and wands (£30, Charlottetilbury.com). The goal? “To cheat the perfect facial symmetry,” says Tilbury, who describes the range as a full face of shapewear.

In fact, Tilbury goes as far as to say that the contour system will “give an instant lifted, snatched and defined effect.” These claims are all well and good, but as far as I’m concerned, the only thing capable of achieving that quick a transformation is a hefty syringe of dermal filler – and, trust me, I’ve considered it. Then again, what if these products actually live up to the marketing? I put them to the test to find out.

How I tested

(Left) before and (right) after applying a full face of Tilbury's super nudes sculpting system ( Lucy Smith )

With my lip cheat pencil (£22, Charlottetilbury.com), plumpgasm lip gloss (£27, Charlottetilbury.com), nudegasm face palette (£60, Charlottetilbury.com) and shapewear brush (£28, Charlottetilbury.com) in tow, I applied my make-up as usual with Tilbury’s new sculptors slotted in. Following the MUA’s instruction, I applied the ‘sculpt’ end of the lip cheat pencil to the shadowy areas of my mouth (lip line and outer corners), using the lighter ‘fill’ colour across the centre and then topping it off with a sheer layer of the ‘diamond’ plumpgasm. Combining the shapewear brush and my own bronzer and blush brushes, I used the nudegasm face palette to accentuate bone structure, applying the ashy shades to my face’s natural hollows and the shimmers to its high points.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Having reviewed Charlotte Tilbury products for multiple publications, across the brand’s foundations, cream bronzers and more, I’m well-versed in the brand’s range of products. I’ve also tested the best-selling wands and, at the brand’s flagship store opening, witnessed Tilbury herself explaining the proper use and application for all the sculpt and glow formulas.