My honest review of Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood contour wands

I am a devotee of Charlotte Tilbury’s base products. The brand’s flawless filter is magic in a bottle, while the beautiful skin foundation and concealer have become mainstays in my make-up bag since they launched. So, it is, perhaps, surprising I hadn’t given the Hollywood contour wands a whirl until now.

First launched in 2017, the wands soon became hero products for many people. However, only two shades – fair-medium and medium-deep – were available back then, meaning you were out of luck if your skin tone required a shade either side of those on offer. There’s good news, though, as the formerly limited shade range has been expanded with five additional colours, three much-needed deeper options, a fairer option, and one to bridge the gap between the two original shades.

Announcing the new launch, Tilbury explained she has “obsessively studied the overtones and undertones of different skin tones”. She described the new colourways as “perfectly balanced shades for the easiest, most natural-looking contour of your life,” adding they’re “never muddy or ashy” and “flatter in every light” for a “natural, soft-sculpt effect”.

This was certainly music to my ears – what better time to test-drive the cult contour than now? Keep scrolling for my full review and verdict.

How I tested

open image in gallery I compared the original medium-deep shade with the new tan option ( The Independent/Elena Chabo )

I tried Charlotte Tilbury’s contour wand both over my foundation and directly onto the skin. While testing the product, I considered its blendability, look and wear. I compared the original medium-deep shade with the new tan option, using the applicator to apply the formulas directly to my face, before blending with a fluffy brush. For reference, my complexion is pretty solidly medium, ranging fairer and deeper depending on the season but staying within that medium ballpark.

Elena Chabo is one of The Independent’s go-to beauty writers. She’s worked in beauty journalism for more than six years, so, she knows a thing or two about contour products and formulas. For this review, she’s researched the formulas and considered whether the product is a worthy addition to your make-up bag.