Best foundations for oily skin that offer stellar shine control

Finding a foundation when you have oily skin is no easy feat. It seems so many formulas work against oily skin and pill, peel and separate, leaving our complexions looking far from flawless. Trust me, I would know.
Make-up artist and beauty guru Adeola Gboyega tells me: “It’s all about choosing a formula that controls shine, offers long-lasting wear, and doesn’t clog your pores. Oily skin can be tricky, but with the right products, you can achieve a flawless, matte finish without feeling heavy or greasy.”
Although a glowy base is always the desired look, in my experience with oily skin the best way to achieve this is with a soft matte foundation. It allows for some degree of luminosity without leaving the skin overly shiny. I tend to really steer clear of powder foundations, while these work well to set liquid foundations, on their own they can separate, look too cakey.
“Liquid foundations are usually the best for controlling shine and offering buildable coverage,” Adeola adds. “Stick foundations can be convenient, but they tend to be thicker, so it’s important to find a formula that doesn’t feel heavy or clog pores. Overall, look for oil-free, long-wear options that suit your coverage needs.” A great base can also aid oil control, I have found the Soothe and Smooth moisturiser works wonders.
I have tried and tested a plethora of foundations to create a hall of fame of the best foundations for oily skin. To really give these the ultimate assessment I applied the foundation in the morning, with little powder and observed how it felt on my skin, the staying power and of course how oily I looked at the end of the day.
This was the first time I had tried this particular NARS foundation, largely because it has lived in the shadow of its more popular sibling the natural radiant longwear foundation but it didn’t disappoint. Over the course of the day it didn’t budge and kept any oiliness at bay while still delivering a soft glow. This foundation contains anti-oxidation complex to help prevent colour shifting and new hydramatte balancing complex to balance excess sebum while keeping skin hydrated. You really only need a small amount of this foundation to conceal any blemishes and for it to evenly blend seamlessly across your face.
Due to the incredibly reasonable price point, I’ll be honest, I didn’t have particularly high hopes for this, but my goodness I was wrong. It has this gorgeous fluffy, whipped gel-like consistency and despite its soft matte finish it contains, one per cent hydrating hibiscus complex so it doesn’t dry out the skin and still keeps it buttery soft. I noticed that the medium buildable coverage lasted all day, but it did feel like there was something on my skin. It is also non-comedogenic, which means it won’t clog pores and at this price point you can’t really go wrong.
As this is a stick foundation I found it super easy to control the coverage I wanted. Previously, I had found stick foundations too oily for already oily skin, with the product slipping off my face, but this was very different. This also appeared to soak up any excess oil while still delivering hydration to my skin. One of it’s greatest selling points without a doubt is that it’s skincare disguised as make-up, and genuinely when the product is on your skin you really do feel this.
Please don’t let the £75 price tag for this scare you off because a tiny bit goes a seriously long way. I was slightly apprehensive of this foundation because it has the potential to be super messy. It really is just a tub filled with the product, but I found dipping my brush in the pot and dotting it across my face before blending was the best way. It also has a gel consistency that looks really thick but I was pleasantly surprised at how beautifully sheer it glided across my skin with a virtually weightless feel. It left my skin feeling soft and plump, and it’s no wonder as the formula is 60 per cent water.
If you’ve been keeping up with the Kardashians, you’ll probably be aware of Mario Dedivanovic (Kim’s trusty make-up artist) and this is his brainchild. I was probably the most excited to try this foundation and it had a gorgeously smooth and flawless application that left my skin looking silky smooth. I had so many compliments throughout the day about how glowy my skin looked, which was nice as it nailed glowy without the oil and shine. This coverage lasted all day and night, and I noticed I didn’t really need too much powder throughout the day as it controlled my oil but my skin looked plump and hydrated.
This applied so flawlessly and has such a light consistency, which means you can easily build it for more coverage. This was one of the few foundations that really delivered in finding the balance between soft matte and glowy. I decided to put the longwear claims to the ultimate test by doing a workout class and, to my surprise, it literally absorbed any sweat or shine, keeping me with that soft matte look. This range is also the epitome of inclusive with a generous 59 shades to choose from. I loved this because, as someone with a deeper complexion, the number of different undertones meant that I could really find my perfect match.
This is the new and improved classic. I know I am not alone in saying that this was my very first foundation and it always felt like getting a MAC foundation was a rite of passage. MAC have done a lot of work on this, not only expanding the number of shades but also the formulation, as it now features 87 per cent of skincare ingredients. Unlike the old version, I found that this one doesn’t look cakey, settle, crack or dry out my skin, instead keeping it nicely hydrated. I really noticed that this was the most skin like and perfectly matched to my complexion.
This foundation really made me consider whether I was born with it but, I can confirm, that it was indeed Maybelline. It really gives the whole “your skin but better look” but I found I was still able to build up the coverage as and when I wanted. Despite the “lumi” tag though, this was definitely the most matte of them all. If you have large pores, I would recommend not going too heavy with this coverage to ensure it doesn’t settle. It was incredibly breathable and if you are someone who loves to work out, you’re in luck because this is heat resistant, water resistant and transfer resistant, (which for someone with a deeper skin tone is fantastic). It also contains vitamin E which promotes softness and you can really feel that in how it cushions your skin.
I chose to trial this foundation on a day that my skin was a little reactive (that time of the month was coming) and it felt like skincare on top of my blemishes. Sometimes when you have acne prone skin, foundation can sit on top of it making the skin look cakey, which in turn can actually draw more attention to blemishes. This seemed to cover my blemishes pretty flawlessly with a natural matte finish. This also didn’t settle into my pores throughout the day and provided a natural powdered look which didn’t fade as the day went on. The formula is oil free and feels super light weight on the skin and soothed any redness. Five stars from me!
This has been one of my favourite foundations for some time, so there was no way it wasn’t going to make the list. Whenever I apply this I get so many compliments and I really have found that it is my ticket to glowy skin. Some people like to apply it with their fingers but for oily skin the best application is with a brush to build the desired coverage. This has a beautifully light texture and glides onto the skin. Plus, it really does last, albeit with a few powder touch ups if you go to the gym. I wouldn’t usually reach for a luminous foundation as an oily girl, but this does a fab job at achieving the luminous look while not slipping off oily skin or enlarging the look of pores or any fine lines.
Of all the foundations, this wasn’t my favourite but it certainly does what it says on the tin. This offering from L’Oreal provides you with skincare benefits thanks to vitamin C which brightens, as well as oxygen technology to make it feel lightweight. Despite this, due to the formula being full coverage, coupled with the 32hr staying power, this felt slightly heavy on my face. It has a built in SPF for those who tend to forget that stage of their skincare routine. I noticed that this did not budge on my skin and didn’t even remotely fade or change. It also was pretty transfer-proof. Overall, this does keep shine and oil at bay, and is definitely one for those who like full glam.
Although the competition was tough, the best overall foundation was the NARS soft matte complete foundation. This ticked all my boxes in terms of staying power, medium buildable coverage and, of course, it’s ability to control oil while maintaining a soft matte finish. The best for the bank balance was without a doubt e.l.f’s soft glam satin foundation with it’s gorgeous gel like texture. For a little bit of luxury, Makeup by Mario’s surreal skin foundation will give you a base as flawless as the Kardashians.
