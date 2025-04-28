Jump to content
This whitening kit brightened my teeth after one use – and it’s currently half price

I saw results in just 30-minutes

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Monday 28 April 2025 12:43 BST
The kit provides enough formula for 30 treatments
The kit provides enough formula for 30 treatments (SmilePro/The Independent)

Finding a teeth whitening kit UK-side that works as well as those you find across the pond is no easy feat. While our neighbours in the US can delight in treatments boasting up to six per cent hydrogen peroxide (the common bleaching agent), here in Blighty our at-home whitening is limited to a measly 0.1 per cent HP. So, you ask, how can we possibly achieve a Hollywood set of pearly whites? Enter, SmilePro’s advanced teeth whitening kit (was £97, now £49, Smileproworldwide.com).

Swapping out hydrogen peroxide for phthalimidoperoxycaproic acid (PAP) – a gentler whitening agent – SmilePro’s dual LED and serum approach aims to accelerate the brightening process with the help of blue light. According to the brand, the blue LEDs speed up the oxidisation process of the PAP which, after diffusing through enamel, works via a reaction that lightens the pigments caused by food and drink staining.

The question is: is this fast-tracked reaction as effective in practice as it is on paper? Scroll on to find out.

How I tested

I tested SmilePro's advanced teeth whitening kit over seven days
I tested SmilePro's advanced teeth whitening kit over seven days (Lucy Smith)

Following the brand’s instruction, I tested SmilePro’s advanced whitening kit for 10-30 minutes daily over a period of seven days. While a single treatment using the LED mouthguard spans 10 minutes, I adhered to the upper limit session times and proceeded to reactivate the light twice over for a total 30-minute’s wear. To use, I simply had to coat the visible teeth with the included dental-grade formula. After applying (and avoiding moistening the newly-coated teeth), I then applied the mouth guard and activated the blue LEDs using the touch power button. While I maintained use of the blue light mode throughout my testing, the SmilePro device does afford users additional gum/tooth sensitivity protection with the addition of red light and dual blue-red light modes.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

With experience speaking to dentists and aesthetics experts alike, I was able to apply a combined knowledge of oral health and LED innovation when testing SmilePro’s whitening kit. I have also tested a range of teeth whitening kits and have covered topics including Waterpik flossers and Oral-B electric toothbrushes previously. Below, see my SmilePro impressions after one week’s use.

SmilePro advanced teeth whitening kit

smilepro advanced teeth whitening kit review indybest
  • Application: After brushing teeth with water
  • Treatment duration: 10-30 minutes over seven days
  • Active ingredient: Phthalimidoperoxycaproic acid
  • Why we love it
    • Includes 3x LED functions and 30 treatments for sub-£50 offer price
    • Zero sensitivity
    • Rapid results
  • Take note
    • Easy to catch power button accidentally

Smilepro’s LED teeth whitening kit offers a complete solution for brighter teeth, with both blue and red light settings. The blue light accelerates stain removal by boosting the performance of the PAP as it oxidises discolouration. Meanwhile, the red light helps to reduce gum inflammation, tooth sensitivity, and bacteria. For a more comprehensive whitening experience, you can combine both lights in a third setting.

smilepro advanced teeth whitening kit tried and tested indybest
I opted for the blue light mode while testing (Lucy Smith)

The mouth tray is comfortable to wear – albeit a bit of a jaw workout for half an hour – and using the kit is easy: apply the gel, insert the tray, and activate the blue, red or dual LED light. However, one drawback is the overly sensitive touch-activated power button, which can be easily triggered, turning the device off or switching modes unexpectedly. As someone who likes to multitask while undergoing a whitening or facial LED treatment, the ultra responsiveness of the button proved a little unhelpful when trying to cleanse and moisturise mid-session.

While the brand claims visible results can be seen after seven days of 10-minute treatments, I personally saw noticeable improvements after just one 30-minute session – specifically, using the included guide, a difference of at least one shade. By the end of my seven-day rotation, I couldn’t attest to SmilePro’s promise of ‘eight shades whiter’, but I certainly saw a visible and worthwhile lift. It’s worth noting that I have recently used other whitening kits, so I can appreciate that the kit didn’t have as much staining to work with.

  1.  £49 from Smileproworldwide.com
Prices may vary
The verdict: SmilePro advanced teeth whitening kit

With enough formula for 30 treatments or four full cycles, there’s no denying this kit offers solid value – especially with the current 50 per cent discount, bringing the price to less than £50. The LED mouth tray was easy to wear and operate (including faff-free USB charging) and the serum was simple to apply.

I loved how it didn’t warrant an extra brushing session to rid your mouth of any serum stickiness or unpleasant tastes. In fact, a quick rinse afterwards was all I needed and, even then, it felt like more of a formality.

On the whole, I enjoyed the increased brilliance of my teeth after each treatment and I’ll certainly be reaching for my subsequent three whitening cycles as my iced coffee consumption increases over the summer months. Staining, be gone!

