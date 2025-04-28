SmilePro advanced teeth whitening kit
- Application: After brushing teeth with water
- Treatment duration: 10-30 minutes over seven days
- Active ingredient: Phthalimidoperoxycaproic acid
- Why we love it
- Includes 3x LED functions and 30 treatments for sub-£50 offer price
- Zero sensitivity
- Rapid results
- Take note
- Easy to catch power button accidentally
Smilepro’s LED teeth whitening kit offers a complete solution for brighter teeth, with both blue and red light settings. The blue light accelerates stain removal by boosting the performance of the PAP as it oxidises discolouration. Meanwhile, the red light helps to reduce gum inflammation, tooth sensitivity, and bacteria. For a more comprehensive whitening experience, you can combine both lights in a third setting.
The mouth tray is comfortable to wear – albeit a bit of a jaw workout for half an hour – and using the kit is easy: apply the gel, insert the tray, and activate the blue, red or dual LED light. However, one drawback is the overly sensitive touch-activated power button, which can be easily triggered, turning the device off or switching modes unexpectedly. As someone who likes to multitask while undergoing a whitening or facial LED treatment, the ultra responsiveness of the button proved a little unhelpful when trying to cleanse and moisturise mid-session.
While the brand claims visible results can be seen after seven days of 10-minute treatments, I personally saw noticeable improvements after just one 30-minute session – specifically, using the included guide, a difference of at least one shade. By the end of my seven-day rotation, I couldn’t attest to SmilePro’s promise of ‘eight shades whiter’, but I certainly saw a visible and worthwhile lift. It’s worth noting that I have recently used other whitening kits, so I can appreciate that the kit didn’t have as much staining to work with.