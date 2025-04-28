Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Finding a teeth whitening kit UK-side that works as well as those you find across the pond is no easy feat. While our neighbours in the US can delight in treatments boasting up to six per cent hydrogen peroxide (the common bleaching agent), here in Blighty our at-home whitening is limited to a measly 0.1 per cent HP. So, you ask, how can we possibly achieve a Hollywood set of pearly whites? Enter, SmilePro’s advanced teeth whitening kit (was £97, now £49, Smileproworldwide.com).

Swapping out hydrogen peroxide for phthalimidoperoxycaproic acid (PAP) – a gentler whitening agent – SmilePro’s dual LED and serum approach aims to accelerate the brightening process with the help of blue light. According to the brand, the blue LEDs speed up the oxidisation process of the PAP which, after diffusing through enamel, works via a reaction that lightens the pigments caused by food and drink staining.

The question is: is this fast-tracked reaction as effective in practice as it is on paper? Scroll on to find out.

How I tested

I tested SmilePro's advanced teeth whitening kit over seven days ( Lucy Smith )

Following the brand’s instruction, I tested SmilePro’s advanced whitening kit for 10-30 minutes daily over a period of seven days. While a single treatment using the LED mouthguard spans 10 minutes, I adhered to the upper limit session times and proceeded to reactivate the light twice over for a total 30-minute’s wear. To use, I simply had to coat the visible teeth with the included dental-grade formula. After applying (and avoiding moistening the newly-coated teeth), I then applied the mouth guard and activated the blue LEDs using the touch power button. While I maintained use of the blue light mode throughout my testing, the SmilePro device does afford users additional gum/tooth sensitivity protection with the addition of red light and dual blue-red light modes.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

With experience speaking to dentists and aesthetics experts alike, I was able to apply a combined knowledge of oral health and LED innovation when testing SmilePro’s whitening kit. I have also tested a range of teeth whitening kits and have covered topics including Waterpik flossers and Oral-B electric toothbrushes previously. Below, see my SmilePro impressions after one week’s use.