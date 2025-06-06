M&S’s summer beauty bag is back – it costs just £35, but it’s worth £210

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

M&S’s sell-out summer beauty bag is back for 2025. Your chance to discover new favourites or revisit classic formulas, the bundle offers a smorgasbord of the best brands in M&S’s beauty hall – think This Works, Arkive, Dr Paw Paw and Estée Lauder.

The bag includes four full-size products and seven travel minis. There’s a mix of cult buys like Color Wow’s dreamcoat spray and new launches like REN’s SPF 50, and to make travelling even easier, all the products are packaged in a pink wash bag.

Unlike previous years, the bundle is only available in-store because of an ongoing major cyber attack. Since the incident, the company has reportedly lost around £300 million, having paused online orders and purchases on apps until at least mid-July.

Here, we’ve got all the details you need to know about what’s in the 2025 M&S summer beauty bags, plus how to shop in-store and show your support for the high street stalwart.

M&S summer beauty bag: £35, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

As well as the impressive range of beauty goodies worth £210, you’ll also get a beauty bag thrown into the mix. Coming in a summer-hued bright pink and peach, there’s no risk of it blending into the background and getting lost in your hand luggage. With a zip closure and roomy design, it’s perfect for storing all your essentials while travelling or for providing extra storage in your bathroom cabinet.

As for the products inside, there are some impressive formulas. Color Wow’s dreamcoat spray (£19.50, Amazon.co.uk) is a cult favourite for protecting your hair against heat styling and taming frizz, particularly in humidity. Arkive’s good habit hair oil (£15, Boots.com) adds the final flourish to your summer haircare regime, boosting your hair’s shine thanks to baobab and jojoba oils (the formula has a lovely fragrance, too). A compact Tangle Teezer brush (£10.50, Boots.com) is also thrown in for brushing your hair on the go.

When it comes to skincare, REN’s new SPF 50 (£36, Renskincare.co.uk) hydrates and protects summer skin. The lightweight formula doesn’t leave a white cast and is suitable for sensitive and eczema-prone skin. Dr Paw Paw’s original balm (£7.25, Amazon.co.uk) is a handy make-up staple.

Offering a two-step bodycare routine, there’s Bloom & Blossom’s ultra-nourishing moisture body cream (£24, Bloomandblossom.com), as well as This Works’ body smoothing wash (£14.40, Amazon.co.uk).

You’ll find two Estée Lauder products in the beauty bag. The double-wear mascara (£18.15, Amazon.co.uk) is full size and claims up to 15 hours of lash definition, while the brand’s revitalising supreme moisturiser (£58, Amazon.co.uk) is packed with peptides for reducing fine lines.

There are two travel-size fragrances – Discover’s sweet frangipani (£10, Marksandspencer.com) and Floral Street’s electric rhubarb (£29, Floralstreet.com) – for spritzing on the go.

