I used The Inkey List’s unreleased cream cleanser for a month: Here’s my full review

A good face wash can make or break your morning routine, and anyone who’s tried The Inkey List’s oat (£7.24, Amazon.co.uk) or hyaluronic acid (£9.47, Amazon.co.uk) formulas will know the refreshing feeling of comfortably cleansed skin.

As it stands, The Inkey List has four cleansing balms and gels under its belt – oat, HA, salicylic acid (£9.60, Amazon.co.uk) and fulvic acid (£8.50, Amazon.co.uk) – but, as of 6 June, it’s introducing a brand first: a cream-to-milk cleanser.

The hydrating cream-to-milk cleanser (£13, Theinkeylist.com) is set to be The Inkey List’s most gentle formula yet and, in keeping with its self-proclaimed ‘no BS’ mantra, will retail for sub-£15 with no less than four skin benefits – and that’s on top of make-up removal.

The brand is renowned for its do-the-job approach and has proven time and again how much you can do for your skin without breaking the bank. Now, it’s simply a matter of the cream-to-milk cleanser living up to The Inkey List’s reputation. Luckily, I had the new formula for more than a month before its market launch, so scroll on for my tried and tested review after four-plus weeks of twice-daily cleansing.

How I tested

As recommended by my longtime skincare inspiration, Caroline Hirons, I cleanse once in the morning and twice in the evening. For my first evening cleanse, I typically use a balm or oil cleanser. For my second and morning cleanses, I used the hydrating cream-to-milk formula. I applied around two to three pumps to bare skin, massaging the formula upwards and around my face, before removing with a clean, hot flannel.

I tested the hydrating cream-to-milk formula over more than four weeks, paying close attention to how comfortable it felt on my skin, how well it removed residual makeup, and whether it had any noticeable effect on the overall condition of my skin, such as changes in blemishes, blackheads or texture.

I made sure to test its makeup-removing abilities, using it to remove waterproof mascara and full coverage foundation.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Lucy Smith has been reviewing skincare for several years, including cleansers, like the Liz Earle hot cloth cleanser, and micellar waters. She’s well-versed in effective make-up removal and has interviewed skincare expert Kate Somerville to discuss the dos and don’ts of cleansing mature skin. As for The Inkey List specifically, she’s covered new product launches from the brand and is familiar with everything from its moisturiser for oily skin to its peptide lip balm. After an extensive, twice-daily test, she’s now across the best and worst (if any) qualities of The Inkey List’s new cream-to-milk cleanser.