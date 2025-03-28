Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

If you haven’t heard of Jamie Genevieve, where have you been for the past 12 years? The Scottish make-up-artist-turned-YouTuber started her career online back in 2013, and since then, she’s gone from strength to strength. Known and trusted by millions for her accessible, relatable and easy-to-follow make-up tutorials, along with her seriously impressive skills, the MUA decided to harness her industry experience and launch her first brand, Vieve, in 2020.

In the years since its inception, Vieve has quickly become a brand used and loved by the general public, make-up artists across the globe, and a whole host of celebrities. Claudia Winkleman uses the brand’s eye wands (in shades espresso and raven) to achieve her iconic smokey eye, while Suki Waterhouse wore a selection of Vieve best-sellers for a recent performance.

As a brand, Vieve has seen rapid growth and success, so it probably comes as no surprise to hear its portfolio of products is ever-expanding, too, from its hydrating, glow-boosting primer (“super skin nova”) to its recently launched new highlighter shade.

If you’ve yet to try Vieve products for yourself, let me introduce you to a few of my favourites. They’ve made their way into my everyday make-up bag, and I don’t think you’ll be disappointed if you choose to add them to yours.

How I tested

Some of the brand’s products have become one of my everyday staples ( Lucy Partington )

I have been using Vieve since its initial launch in March 2020. Since then, I’ve tried the majority of products available from the brand, with a fair few of them having become everyday staples in my routine. The products listed below are ones I have tested multiple times in different scenarios, and they have all earned their place in this round-up of the best Vieve products.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Lucy Partington is an established beauty editor who has worked in the cosmetics industry for more than 10 years. She’s written about everything from moisturisers to cleansing oils from the likes of Bioderma, Medik8, and so many more. She knows what to look for when seeking out top-notch beauty products, while her extensive experience of using Vieve formulas means she’s well-placed to offer a comprehensive guide to the ones to reach for.

The best Vieve products for 2025 are: