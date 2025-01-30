If you’re someone with sensitive, dry or acne-prone skin, chances are you’ve spent a fortune on skincare, testing out dozens of products while trying to find one that suits you. If you’re yet to try CeraVe, allow me to encourage you to give it a go.

Founded with the help of dermatologists in 2005, and with a core focus on skin conditions such as acne, eczema, psoriasis and dry skin, all of which are exacerbated by a compromised skin barrier, the brand focuses on re-building the basics.

Included in the gentle yet effective formulas is a blend of three essential ceramides that are slowly released into the skin. Plus, each range is tailored to a specific skin type, making it incredibly easy to know which products to pick up.

Effective formulas and easy-to-understand packaging aside, the key pull of CeraVe products is probably the price point, with almost every item, from cleaners to moisturisers, costing less than £15.

Helping your money stretch even further, I’ve sourced all the best deals on the CeraVe range available right now, including on expert favourites.

The best CeraVe deals

In The Independent’s guide to the best CeraVe products to buy, this hydrating cleanser came out on top. “It doesn’t ever strip or dry skin out, instead, it’s formulated with a blend of ceramides and hyaluronic acid to help make sure that the skin retains its much-needed moisture,” said beauty editor Lucy Partington. Adding: “Trust us – once you try it, you’ll never go back”. So, a small yet handy saving of 20 per cent is sure to make it even more tempting.

CeraVe skin renewing eye cream: Was £23, now £17.25, Lookfantastic.com

Claimed to have a firming, brightening effect on the skin around the eyes, while reducing the look of fine lines and wrinkles, we put CeraVe’s budget-friendly eye cream to the test. In our review, five testers were tasked with trying the formula to see how it fared. “My 40-year-old skin lacks hydration, so I stick to products that help counteract this and I was instantly impressed by how intensely smoothing and moisturising the balm-like eye cream is”, said beauty writer Helen Wilson-Beevers, who found that it gave “a temporary and subtle plumped-up feeling”. She also noted its “silky-soft finish” that “doesn’t leave any lingering greasiness”.

CeraVe resurfacing retinol serum: Was £23, now £18.40, Amazon.co.uk

If you're a retinol newbie, I would recommend CeraVe’s resurfacing retinol serum – especially now, as it’s reduced by 20 per cent. The formula features key ingredients encapsulated retinol, niacinamide, ceramides and liquorice root extract, and works to target post-acne marks and pores. Upon testing the product over time for my review, I noticed “subtle signs of post-acne marks beginning to fade” after around two weeks of use, while some of the marks all but disappeared after a month of use.

CeraVe SA smoothing cleanser: Was £14.50, now £11.60, Amazon.co.uk

A product everyone seems to be talking about online is the CeraVe SA smoothing cleanser, which is formulated with oily, spot-prone skin types in mind. When beauty editor Lucy Partington put it to the test, she explained that the cleanser is “loaded with salicylic acid, making it great for summer months when keratosis pilaris (also known as chicken skin) is in full swing, “and it also helps reduce blemishes and breakouts on the body – particularly on the back”. Hailed by Lucy as gentle and effective, it’s 20 per cent off with this deal.

CeraVe AM facial moisturising lotion SPF 50: Was £16.50, now £11.75, Amazon.co.uk

This lotion was named best for ‘normal’ skin in my moisturisers with SPF guide, scoring almost a perfect five stars. “Including SPF 50 for stronger protection, the lightweight cream houses three ceramides, niacinamide and vitamin E to hydrate and heal, while shielding from the sun,” I noted. “It instantly absorbs into the skin for long-lasting moisture that’s neither sticky nor shiny.” Seeing it on sale should only make it more tempting to try.

CeraVe blemish control face cleanser: Was £13, now £9.98, Amazon.co.uk

Very few of us like to spend a lot of money on a face wash – it does, after all, only get washed away. So, seeing this CeraVe option reduced to less than £10 seems like quite the steal. Specifically designed for blemish-prone skin, it includes 2 per cent salicylic acid, which helps to control oil production and dissolve the build-up of dead skin cells, oil and dirt. Another favourite in the CeraVe review, Lucy wrote: “Unlike other similar cleansers designed for blemish-prone skin, this one doesn’t dry out skin or strip it of moisture”. She added: “Paired with the moisturiser, which can be used all over the skin or as a targeted treatment, this duo really does help reduce the size and redness in a couple of days”.

CeraVe moisturising cream for dry to very dry skin: Was £17, now £13.95, Sephora.co.uk

If you’re someone with dry to very dry skin, moisturiser may be one of your favourite beauty products, so snapping one up for less than £14 is sure to be quite tempting. This 454g pot contains the three essential ceramides the brand is famous for, along with hyaluronic acid to hydrate cells deep within the skin as well. It’s said to be rich without being greasy, so it seems like it would work for both day and night, too. Plus, it was rated four and a half stars out of five by our beauty buff tester, who shared: “CeraVe’s moisturising cream is truly the gift that keeps on giving,” in their guide to the brand’s best bits to buy.

CeraVe blemish control gel moisturiser: Was £15, now £12, Amazon.co.uk

This CeraVe blemish control gel moisturiser was dubbed the best non-drying spot treatment in beauty expert Louise Whitbread’s guide. “It’s a clear, lightweight texture that’s designed to be dabbed onto targeted areas but can also be used all over the face without leaving your skin dry or greasy,” she noted. “Unlike other spot treatments that dry out the area and leave you with flaky skin that’s impossible to apply make-up on top of, this dries down clear, feels weightless and is suitable for sensitive skin types.” So, with a saving of 20 per cent, it’s definitely worth stocking up.

CeraVe SA renewing foot cream: Was £9.50, now £7.58, Superdrug.com

Taking the top spot in my guide to the best foot creams, this beauty product is a firm favourite. “Glycerin hydrates; niacinamide works to help heal the skin barrier; salicylic acid sloughs away dead skin cells; and a blend of three essential ceramides defends against dryness and irritation,” I explained. “After one use, we were instantly impressed, and when using it every day for one week, our feet felt and looked incredibly healthy.” With a saving of 20 per cent, now may be the best time to try it for yourself.