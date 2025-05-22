Anya Hindmarch’s new Uniqlo collection is here – and everything is under £20

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Following a sell-out collaboration last year, British designer Anya Hindmarch has joined forces with Uniqlo once again for a covetable collection of summer-ready T-shirts.

Whether it’s a bag inspired by a Perello olives can, a Neurofen keyring or totes with wry typography (see the now-iconic “I Am Not a Plastic Bag”), Anya Hindmarch’s eponymous label is much loved for its playful and kitsch accessories.

Her signature collections (think smooth leather crossbody bags and suede shoulder bags) lean into quiet luxury, while her bespoke range of personalised homeware is infused with humour.

But, with her accessories costing between £195 for a keyring and up to £1,900 for a bag, the Uniqlo collaboration is your chance to invest in an Anya Hindmarch design for a lot less. The latest launch between the Japanese high street chain and the British designer features just six items – all of which cost less than £20 each.

You’ll find T-shirts, sleeveless tops and packing cubes, as well as a coordinating kids’ range of tops. The designs are all classic Hindmarch, as each piece has her signature stamp with a small pair of googly eyes, whether that’s poking out of a pocket or detailing the neckline.

Starting from just £12.90, the collection has officially dropped. Naturally, we predict it will sell out – and it appears that Uniqlo does too, as it’s restricted shoppers to just two pieces each. Here are the best pieces to shop from Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch.

Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch slub T-shirt: £19.90, Uniqlo.com

open image in gallery ( Uniqlo )

A staple T-shirt in your everyday rotation, this slim-fit top is characterised by short cap sleeves, a crew neckline and longline fit. Adding detail to the otherwise simple shirt, the style features Anya Hindmarch’s signature googly eyes icon on the left chest, as well as a design label on the back right hem. In classic Hindmarch fashion, it reads: “please keep upright when in use. Warning: product contains eyes”. Despite the affordable price point, there’s plenty of attention to detail with the textured slub yarn fabric and stitching on the sleeves.

Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch boxy T-shirt: £19.90, Uniqlo.com

open image in gallery ( Uniqlo )

A boxy version of the T-shirt above, this style is available in neutral grey, white and black finishes. Designed with a loose, relaxed fit, the Tee is elevated by the round eyes on the left side of the neck and zigzag hand-stitched detailing on the left shoulder, plus the recognisable design label.

Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch ribbed tank top: £14.90, Uniqlo.com

open image in gallery ( Uniqlo )

My favourite piece from the Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch T-shirt shop, this vest is a failsafe summer style. The flattering slim fit is paired with a scoop neck and racer back silhouette. Available in white, grey and black, the vest features round eyes on the left side of the neck and zigzag stitching on the right shoulder.

Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch sleeveless T-shirt: £14.90, Uniqlo.com

open image in gallery ( Uniqlo )

This sleeveless T-shirt is a good choice for those who like their vests a little baggier. Also available in white, grey and black, the laidback style features round eyes at the back of the neck, with contrasting hand stitching on the left and right armholes. The front left hem has Hindmarch’s usual ironic label.

Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch kids’ crew neck T-shirt: £9.90, Uniqlo.com

open image in gallery ( Uniqlo )

Match with your kids this summer with the children’s version of the women’s T-shirt. Available in white, the design is distinguished by a front chest pocket with two googly eyes poking out the top. The relaxed cut features oversized sleeves and a crew neckline.

Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch square pouch: £19.90, Uniqlo.com

open image in gallery ( Uniqlo )

Even your cupboards or suitcase can get an Anya Hindmarch makeover this summer with these packing cubes. Available in small and large, the square pouches are machine washable and have a slide fastener that opens all the way.

