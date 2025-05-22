Charlotte Tilbury’s Memorial Day sale sees 20% off everything with this code

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Of all the beauty deals that roll around during the Memorial Day sales, few cause as much excitement to me as savings on Charlotte Tilbury products. The beauty brand — which has the queen of celebrity make-up artistry at the helm — is home to many of my favorite make-up and skincare products.

As someone who works their way through countless bottles of airbrush flawless filter setting spray (was $23, now $18, Charlottetilbury.com), especially during the summer, and is an avid user of the Hollywood flawless filter ($49, now $39.20, Charlottetibury.com), I’m thrilled by Charlotte Tilbury’s sale.

The British-born beauty brand has 20 percent off everything until May 26, making now the perfect time to try the make-up mogul’s products or stock up on your favorite formulas. If you don’t know where to start, I’ve rounded up the products I’d recommend snapping up while they’re reduced.

What are the best deals in Charlotte Tilbury’s Memorial Day sale?

In honor of the holiday, Charlotte Tilbury is offering 20 percent off everything — yes, everything. In order to redeem the discount, all you need to do is enter the code “MAGICMAY” at the checkout, with no minimum spend required.

Charlotte Tilbury airbrush flawless filter setting spray: Was $23, now $18, Charlottetilbury.com

open image in gallery ( Charlotte Tilbury )

I’ve tried my fair share of setting sprays. But in my opinion none rival Charlotte Tilbury’s formula thanks to its ability to deliver long wear and radiance. Living up to its name, it provides a soft-focus, airbrush finish to the skin that doesn’t look dull or matte, but locks your make-up in place all day. The scent is subtle and fresh, and the fine mist dries down almost instantly.

Charlotte Tilbury flawless filter: Was $49, now $39.20, Charlottetilbury.com

open image in gallery Charlotte Tilbury’s flawless filter is my go-to product ( Eva Waite-Taylor )

Most days, I tend to wear just this over my moisturizer of choice (it’s got to be Charlotte Tilbury’s magic cream) with some concealer under my eyes (followed by my usual bronzer and blush). It blends into the skin seamlessly, blurring imperfections and areas of hyperpigmentation. While $39.20 seems steep (even with a discount), a little goes a long way – so much so, that I’ve been known to keep a bottle going for almost a year, so I think it’s most definitely worth the money.

Charlotte Tilbury beautiful foundation: Was $49, now $39.20, Charlottetilbury.com

open image in gallery ( Charlotte Tilbury )

Another product I frequently recommend to my friends. This foundation is perfect for bridging the gap when you’re looking for extra coverage, yet a your-skin-but-better finish. The buildable formula leaves skin looking fresh and radiant. Even better, a tube of this tends to last me at least six months — but I will add, I don’t use it daily.

Charlotte Tilbury immediate skin revival routine skincare discovery set: Was $60, now $38, Charlottetilbury.com

open image in gallery ( Charlotte Tilbury )

This set is the perfect introduction to Charlotte Tilbury’s skincare — it contains mini versions of the glow toner, magic serum crystal elixir, magic eye rescue, and magic cream. All the products are true skin saviors, containing a concoction of ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid and vitamins C and E, which work to give your complexion an instant glowy finish. At just $38, this is a great deal.

Charlotte Tilbury beautiful skin sun-kissed glow bronzer: Was $58, now $46.50, Charlottetilbury.com

open image in gallery ( Charlotte Tilbury )

The Independent’s beauty writer is a huge fan of this bronzer — having reviewed it for her guide to the best, she said it’s “one of the easiest to apply as part of a quick morning routine”. It’s “versatile enough to use without foundation” as it offers a light sweep of color. Promising failsafe application for all skin types, I’m adding this to my cart now.