Nobody’s Child x Elizabeth Scarlett has dreamy spring embroidery – and prices start from £35
Shop puff sleeve blouses, gingham midi dresses and mini-me pieces
Some fashion collaborations just make sense (see Ganni x Barbour, Aligne x Elizabeth Day or Bella Freud x M&S). The latest match made in heaven is between the beloved high street label Nobody’s Child and luxury accessories brand Elizabeth Scarlett.
Teaming up for a collection of dreamy embroidered pieces, the drop includes everything from puff-sleeve blouses and linen co-ords to smock dresses and gingham midis. The 45-strong capsule solves all your spring dressing dilemmas.
Of course, the collaboration hasn’t neglected accessories either, with purses, make-up bags and tote bags in the roster too. Inspired by the two brands’ shared love of colour, print, and embroidery, the collection features motifs from Scarlett’s original watercolour paintings. Featuring signature Nobody’s Child dress and blouse silhouettes, the styles are brought to life with playful prints and floral embroidery.
Plus, you can even match with your little one, with exclusive mini-me pieces that reimagine the womenswear as children's-wear (it’s as cute as you can imagine).
With prices starting from £35 for clothing and £18 for accessories, the capsule is in-keeping with Nobody’s Child’s pleasingly accessible price points. So, if you’re a fan of the respective brands or simply looking to refresh your spring wardrobe with timeless, unique pieces, here’s everything we’re shopping from Nobody’s Child x Elizabeth Scarlett.
Nobody’s Child x Elizabeth Scarlett blue denim embroidered sun dress: £89, Nobodyschild.com
Nobody’s Child’s tie-front dresses are bestsellers for the label, with this denim take putting a fresh spin on the silhouette. Crafted from organic cotton, it promises to be lightweight and airy for spring and summer days. Featuring a crew neckline and a trio of ties at the bodice, it’s detailed with Elizabeth Scarlett’s all-over sun embroidery.
Nobody’s Child x Elizabeth Scarlett yellow floral print Polly top: £35.99, Nobodyschild.com
Butter yellow has been crowned the colour of the season and this top offers an easy way to lean into the trend. Complete with spaghetti straps and elasticated detailing to accentuate your waist, it features a tie detail at the neckline and Scarlett’s all-over floral motif.
Nobody’s Child x Elizabeth Scarlett black embroidered gingham dress: £120, Nobodyschild.com
A standout piece in the collection, this midi dress is hugely versatile. The on-trend black and white gingham finish is elevated by embroidered shells, while the smocked bodice and tiered skirt combine comfort and style. Dress it up with heels for occasions and keep it simple with ballet flats day-to-day.
Nobody’s Child x Elizabeth Scarlett ruched shell print midi dress: £79, Nobodyschild.com
This midi dress embodies the feeling of spring and summer. Finished in a vintage-inspired seashell print, the dress is distinguished by its frill shoulder detailing, flattering shirred bodice and square neckline. Better yet, a mini-me version is available (£55, Nobodyschild.com) so you can match with your little one.
Nobody’s Child x Elizabeth Scarlett orange linen embroidered shirt: £69, Nobodyschild.com
A co-ord can help take all the guesswork out of spring/summer dressing. Case in point: this linen short sleeve shirt and and matching shorts (£69, Nobodyschild.com). Both pieces are finished in a rustic orange shade with Scarlett’s sunshine embroidery. The shorts feature side pockets and a soft drawstring waist for comfort appeal, while the shirt is characterised by a collar, button-down and short sleeves. It’s the ultimate holiday uniform.
Nobody’s Child x Elizabeth Scarlett white floral embroidery top: £69, Nobodyschild.com
Evoking spring, this blouse from the Nobody’s Child x Elizabeth Scarlett collab is detailed with floral embroidery along the ruffled neckline and puffed shoulders. The colourful print puts a fresh spin on one of Nobody’s Child’s bestselling silhouettes. Style with jeans and ballet flats for an effortless look this season.
Nobody’s Child x Elizabeth Scarlett sun embroidered purse: £36, Nobodyschild.com
Whether used to store make-up when travelling or jewellery and hair accessories at home, this purse from the capsule boasts a generously sized interior and gold zip closure. Featuring one of Scarlett’s original watercolour painting designs, it’s finished in a vintage yellow floral print with celestial gold sun embroidery.
