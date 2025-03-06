Aligne x Elizabeth Day is the ultimate transitional wardrobe capsule

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s hard to believe the British high street fashion label Aligne was founded just five years ago. Since 2020, it’s fast become a brand that both mother’s and daughter’s shop at, crossing that generational gap with functional, fashionable and affordable clothing.

From the viral Leo longline waistcoat and Daphne waisted blazer to the barrel jeans and peplum tops, Aligne’s USP is pieces that are accessible (prices start from £69) but expensive-looking. The label’s clothing is the kind you can wear to the office but jazz up easily for the evening, while reversible pieces like its cult tartan trench coat are timeless wardrobe heroes.

A staple of Copenhagen Fashion Week street style, the brand has earned itself a loyal influencer following (Holly Mercedes hosted the brand’s dinner at last season’s showcase in the Danish fashion capital), but also a strong celebrity fan base. The East London-based brand has been spotted on the likes of Rochelle Humes, Frankie Bridge and Holly Willoughby.

Now, author and How to Fail podcaster Elizabeth Day has collaborated with the label for a spring capsule collection that was born out of her love for Aligne. Over the years, the writer and broadcaster has plumped for everything from the brand’s red peplum dress to denim co-ords, but her debut line with the brand comprises of 12 new pieces.

From a fresh take on the denim dresses that the brand is famed for to a chic cape trench coat, breton jumper and zipped longline waistcoat, the capsule is full of wearable but elevated everyday staples. Putting her spin on the label’s signature longline waistcoat and denim co-ords, the collections features separates and statement pieces.

Speaking to Grazia about the collaboration, Day said: “I hope that the collection removes stress from your life and frees up precious creative energy for the rest of your day. I hope you enjoy the flattering cuts, the elegant design and the practical pockets (I’m borderline obsessive about pockets).” Launching today (6 March), we’ve rounded up our favourite pieces from Aligne x Elizabeth Day below.

Aligne x Elizabeth Day short cape trench coat: £189, Aligne.co

open image in gallery ( Aligne x Elizabeth Day )

From New York to London, capes were a breakout trend this fashion month. Characterised by its camel finish, short silhouette and shirt collar, this trench from the Aligne x Elizabeth Day collaboration is a wearable take on the trend. The cape is detachable, so it’s essentialy two coats in one, while the concealed zip adds to the premium look.

Aligne x Elizabeth Day hope peplum denim top: £89, Aligne.co

open image in gallery ( Aligne x Elizabeth Day )

Aligne x Elizabeth Day’s version of the Canadian tuxedo comprises of a peplum denim top and matching indigo denim Skylar flare jeans (£119, Aligne.co). The separates create a statement look when worn together, but are just as stylish when worn individually with a white maxi skirt or black blazer. The top boasts inverted pleat detailing and a peplum silhouette that enhances your figure, while the jeans feature a skinny leg that flares out into a pleated cuff.

Aligne x Elizabeth Day cherish denim midi dress: £135, Aligne.co

open image in gallery ( Aligne x Elizabeth Day )

Aligne denim dresses are true wardrobe heroes. Styles that you can throw on without much thought but still look effortlessly put together, this style from the Elizabeth Day capsule is no exception. It features a wearable crew neckline, chest patch pockets and a sleeveless silhouette that’s perfect for spring. Universally flattering, the dress is fitted at the waist with a pleated full A-line skirt.

Aligne x Elizabeth Day evelyn peplum midi dress: £145, Aligne.co

open image in gallery ( Aligne x Elizabeth Day )

An elegant but understated party-ready dress, this satin finish style boasts a structured bodice that flows down into a dropped peplum waist. Contouring seams on the bodice and the square neckline create a flattering silhouette, while the red finish makes it timeless.

Aligne x Elizabeth Day bardot waisted blazer: £175, Aligne.co

open image in gallery ( Aligne x Elizabeth Day )

Aligne waistcoats have reached icon status, with this Elizabeth Day style putting a fresh spin on the brand’s signature silhouette. The shawl neckline drapes off the shoulder, with a bold eyelet and bar fastening adding luxurious detail. Boasting the same long-line fit as its hero Daphne blazer, the flattering style can be dressed down with jeans or paired with flared black trousers (£119, Aligne.co) and heels.

Aligne x Elizabeth Day zip up top: £69, Aligne.co

open image in gallery ( Aligne x Elizabeth Day )

A co-ord to take you from your desk to dinner, this olive green zip up top and matching wide leg trousers are a versatile wardrobe addition. The Aligne x Elizabeth Day’s top features a comfortable zip up fastening and fitted square neckline, with the slim fit exaggerating your figure. The matching trousers (£99, Aligne.co) boast a stylish wide leg and front pleating detail, while the shirred waistband allowing for belt concealment and more styling versatility.

