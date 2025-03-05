Jump to content
Jennifer Aniston wore these exact lipsticks in Friends

Recreate Rachel Greene’s fan favourite nude lip look with these products that are just as wearable today

Louise Whitbread
Wednesday 05 March 2025 18:53 GMT
Nineties-style make-up was a staple for Jennifer Aniston’s character in the sitcom
Nineties-style make-up was a staple for Jennifer Aniston’s character in the sitcom (©Warner Bros/LMKMEDIA/Mac/iStock/The Independent)

If you’ve spent years watching re-runs of Friends, then you’ll no doubt have clocked the effortless beauty of Rachel Green, aka Jennifer Aniston.

While you might be more of a Monica or Phoebe fan, there’s no denying Green’s style and the fact that it’s still as desirable in 2025 as it was when the series finished in 2003. From the 90s brown lip-liner to her renowned choppy ‘do (dubbed ‘the Rachel’), everything about the character’s hair, make-up and fashion warrants imitation. It is the highest form of flattery, after all.

Lucky for us, Aniston isn’t one to gatekeep her character’s make-up must-haves. In an interview with Pop Sugar, she revealed that the lipstick that she wore on set was Mac’s satin lipstick in the shade “paramount” (£25, Boots.com). As you can imagine, it wasn’t long before the shade crept its way into our shopping baskets...

But that’s not all – in 2021, journalist Laura Capon revealed that Mac’s cult favourite lip liner in “spice” (£20, Boots.com) and lustre lipstick in “touch” were also part of Green’s beauty roster, following an interview with Friends’ head MUA, Robin Siegel. The bad news? The latter – Mac’s “touch” lustre lipstick – was discontinued around 2023.

As for the two in-stock and ready-to-shop shades, we’ve got all the details on where to get ahold of them, along with some of our other favourite lipsticks.

Mac satin lipstick in “paramount"

mac paramount lipstick.jpg
  • Size: 3.5g
  • Why we love it
    • Suits most
    • Long-lasting

This reddish-brown shade is just one of 34 from Mac’s satin range, which boasts a creamy texture, staying power and medium-to-full buildable coverage so you can make the colour as intense as you like.

If you’re not a fan of a matte finish, but want something lightweight, this is ideal. It will also pair well with bolder eye make-up looks if you want to add a complementing lip colour.

One to keep handy in your make-up bag, it’s thought to be a universally flattering shade.

  1.  £25 from Maccosmetics.com
Mac lip pencil in “spice”

mac spice lip liner.jpg
  • Size: 1.4g
  • Why we love it
    • Works as a liner and full lip colour
    • Non-drying

One of the bestselling lip products from Mac, the “spice” lip liner is one you’ll find in every make-up artist’s kit.

Loved for its flattering shade that can be used all over the lips or to shape and line them, they have a creamy texture that doesn’t feel drying and will ensure your lipstick stays in place all day.

With a slight pink undertone, this nude-coloured liner is a must-have in your make-up bag and will get plenty of use if you love a nude lip look as much as we do.

  1.  £20 from Boots .com
Fenty Beauty stunna lip paint in “unbutton”

fenty stunna unbuton lipstick.jpg
  • Size: 4ml
  • Why we love it
    • Has a matte finish without feeling dehydrating
    • Unique brush makes for easy, precise application

If you want the unbeatable staying power of a matte liquid lip, then the shade “unbutton” by Fenty is one of our favourites, with a spot in our guide to the best nautral lipsticks, thanks to it being a peachy-nude shade that looks good on everybody.

“Unlike a lot of liquid formulas, it doesn’t dry your lips out but instead has a soft matte finish,” said our reviewer, adding, “the uniquely shaped applicator is incredibly precise, making it near impossible to make any messy mistakes. It promises to last for 12 hours, but we felt it actually had another few hours of life left in it beyond that.”

  1.  £24 from Boots.com
Victoria Beckham Beauty bitten lip tint in "bisou”

victoria beckham beauty lip tint.jpg
  • Size: 5.3g
  • Why we love it
    • Universally flattering
    • Weightless

Earning a spot in our guide to the best nude lipsticks for Asian skin, this serum-like formula is from Victoria Beckham Beauty, the eponymous beauty brand from Posh Spice, who was well known for her nude lip liner and lipstick combinations back in the Nineties.

The packaging is exquisite, thanks to a luxurious tortoise-shell print and its doe-foot applicator. “It stains the pout with a deep rosy hue that adapts to your lip colour and suits all skin tones,” said our reviewer.

“The tint feels lightweight, luxurious and nourishing on the lips. This is down to the added hyaluronic acid and squalane – the latest plant-based, moisture-restoring ingredient used in beauty products.”

  1.  £37 from Victoriabeckhambeauty.com
Nyx lip lingerie long lasting lipstick in "push up”

nyx lingerie push up lipstick.jpg
  • Size: 4ml
  • Why we love it
    • Easy application
    • Great pigmentation

If you’re shopping on a budget, Nyx is one of our favourite beauty brands that boasts an extensive lipstick range that’s available in many different shades and finishes.

We love the “push up” hue, a matte brown-pink from the lip lingerie collection that’s in a crayon-like applicator for a look that only takes seconds to perfect.

“It is densely pigmented, so you get the full intensity of colour in one swipe,” our reviewer said.

  1.  £9 from Boots.com
