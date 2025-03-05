Jennifer Aniston wore these exact lipsticks in Friends

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

If you’ve spent years watching re-runs of Friends, then you’ll no doubt have clocked the effortless beauty of Rachel Green, aka Jennifer Aniston.

While you might be more of a Monica or Phoebe fan, there’s no denying Green’s style and the fact that it’s still as desirable in 2025 as it was when the series finished in 2003. From the 90s brown lip-liner to her renowned choppy ‘do (dubbed ‘the Rachel’), everything about the character’s hair, make-up and fashion warrants imitation. It is the highest form of flattery, after all.

Lucky for us, Aniston isn’t one to gatekeep her character’s make-up must-haves. In an interview with Pop Sugar, she revealed that the lipstick that she wore on set was Mac’s satin lipstick in the shade “paramount” (£25, Boots.com). As you can imagine, it wasn’t long before the shade crept its way into our shopping baskets...

But that’s not all – in 2021, journalist Laura Capon revealed that Mac’s cult favourite lip liner in “spice” (£20, Boots.com) and lustre lipstick in “touch” were also part of Green’s beauty roster, following an interview with Friends’ head MUA, Robin Siegel. The bad news? The latter – Mac’s “touch” lustre lipstick – was discontinued around 2023.

As for the two in-stock and ready-to-shop shades, we’ve got all the details on where to get ahold of them, along with some of our other favourite lipsticks.