Jennifer Aniston wore these exact lipsticks in Friends

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts
Sign up for our free IndyBest email
Sign up for our free IndyBest email
If you’ve spent years watching re-runs of Friends, then you’ll no doubt have clocked the effortless beauty of Rachel Green, aka Jennifer Aniston.
While you might be more of a Monica or Phoebe fan, there’s no denying Green’s style and the fact that it’s still as desirable in 2025 as it was when the series finished in 2003. From the 90s brown lip-liner to her renowned choppy ‘do (dubbed ‘the Rachel’), everything about the character’s hair, make-up and fashion warrants imitation. It is the highest form of flattery, after all.
Lucky for us, Aniston isn’t one to gatekeep her character’s make-up must-haves. In an interview with Pop Sugar, sherevealed that the lipstick that she wore on set was Mac’s satin lipstick in the shade “paramount” (£25, Boots.com). As you can imagine, it wasn’t long before the shade crept its way into our shopping baskets...
But that’s not all – in 2021, journalist Laura Capon revealed that Mac’s cult favourite lip liner in “spice” (£20, Boots.com) and lustre lipstick in “touch” were also part of Green’s beauty roster, following an interview with Friends’ head MUA, Robin Siegel. The bad news? The latter – Mac’s “touch” lustre lipstick – was discontinued around 2023.
As for the two in-stock and ready-to-shop shades, we’ve got all the details on where to get ahold of them, along with some of our other favourite lipsticks.
Mac satin lipstick in “paramount"
Size: 3.5g
Why we love it
Suits most
Long-lasting
This reddish-brown shade is just one of 34 from Mac’s satin range, which boasts a creamy texture, staying power and medium-to-full buildable coverage so you can make the colour as intense as you like.
If you’re not a fan of a matte finish, but want something lightweight, this is ideal. It will also pair well with bolder eye make-up looks if you want to add a complementing lip colour.
One to keep handy in your make-up bag, it’s thought to be a universally flattering shade.
If you want the unbeatable staying power of a matte liquid lip, then the shade “unbutton” by Fenty is one of our favourites, with a spot in our guide to the best nautral lipsticks, thanks to it being a peachy-nude shade that looks good on everybody.
“Unlike a lot of liquid formulas, it doesn’t dry your lips out but instead has a soft matte finish,” said our reviewer, adding, “the uniquely shaped applicator is incredibly precise, making it near impossible to make any messy mistakes. It promises to last for 12 hours, but we felt it actually had another few hours of life left in it beyond that.”
Victoria Beckham Beauty bitten lip tint in "bisou”
Size: 5.3g
Why we love it
Universally flattering
Weightless
Earning a spot in our guide to the best nude lipsticks for Asian skin, this serum-like formula is from Victoria Beckham Beauty, the eponymous beauty brand from Posh Spice, who was well known for her nude lip liner and lipstick combinations back in the Nineties.
The packaging is exquisite, thanks to a luxurious tortoise-shell print and its doe-foot applicator. “It stains the pout with a deep rosy hue that adapts to your lip colour and suits all skin tones,” said our reviewer.
“The tint feels lightweight, luxurious and nourishing on the lips. This is down to the added hyaluronic acid and squalane – the latest plant-based, moisture-restoring ingredient used in beauty products.”