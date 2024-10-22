Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Barbour is synonymous with British fashion. Founded in 1894, the brand’s quintessentially English cotton wax jacket has been worn by everyone from the late Queen to Dua Lipa and Alexa Chung.

Thanks to this A-lister seal of approval and collaborations with the likes of Erdem and Baracuta, the 130-year-old Geordie brand has kept itself fresh and relevent. Now, Barbour has announced a returning collaboration with Ganni in time for the colder months.

At first glance, the Scandi cool-girl label and the British heritage brand might appear to have little in common. But the third collaboration sees the brands continue to bond over a common sense of craftsmanship with earthy tones elevated by playful Danish touches, and many of the pieces crafted from recycled materials.

The first two collections saw Ganni’s signature bold prints blended with Barbour’s utilitarian outerwear. Think leopard print wax jackets with wide cord collars, co-branded bucket hats and supersize scarves inbued with the Scandi labels’s daring style. Naturally, both collections sold out fast with pieces reselling on second-hand sites for three times the price.

"We are thrilled to continue our journey of collaboration with Barbour. This collection is all about celebrating friendship, our mutual shared community, and the beautiful blend of our two worlds,” Ditte Reffstrup, creative director at Ganni, said. “Working with Barbour and being able to dive further into their archives to reimagine iconic styles with a Ganni twist has been so much fun, and we can't wait to see how people embrace these pieces."

If you missed out on the first two sell-out collections, don’t sleep on the latest collaboration between Ganni and Barbour which launches on 30 October. From jackets to accessories, here’s everything on our wishlist.

Barbour X Ganni printed wax anorak smock: £575, Barbour.com – available 30 October

open image in gallery ( Barbour x Ganni )

A party staple that’s just as wearable day-to-day, leopard print is everywhere this autumn and winter (it’s a neutral, after all). This wax jacket from the collaboration is gloriously garish with Barbour’s recognisable wide cord collar, as well as the Barbour x Ganni green logo. We’re also big fans of the relaxed bomber jacket silhouette.

Barbour X Ganni tartan scarf: £145.00, Barbour.com – available 30 October

open image in gallery ( Barbour x Ganni )

A timeless piece from the collection, this scarf feels thoroughly Barbour thanks to the classic tartan finish. The grey and blue colourways are more unique, while the dual-branded Ganni and Barbour logo is teamed with fringe detailing. An easy way to elevate a simple outfit, the oversized cut and soft lambswool design make it a staple winter accessory.

Barbour X Ganni wax trench: £595, Barbour.com – available 30 October

open image in gallery ( Barbour x Ganni )

Our favourite piece from the latest collaboration, this statement coat has all the classic trench signatures – think a sweeping long length, notch lapels and tie belt for locking in warmth. Designed with Barbour’s waterproof wax cotton material, it’s infused with a Ganni feel thanks to the silver belt buckles, contrasting colour block detailing and the bold green logo. A coat that takes centrestage, it’s a timeless investment piece.

Barbour x Ganni wax tote bag: £235, Barbour.com – available 30 October

open image in gallery ( Barbour x Ganni )

Whether used for the commute or a weekend away, Barbour x Ganni’s wax tote bag is a practical and stylish choice. The tote is characterised by a structured rectangular silhouette, featuring a small handle for carrying and a wax cotton design. Finished in a navy and green tartan print, there’s a small bright green dual-branded logo on one side and a larger one on the other.

Barbour x Ganni wax duffle coat: £545, Barbour.com – available 30 October

open image in gallery ( Barbour x Ganni )

Barbour-style barn jackets are big news this season (just take one look at the high street). This wax style is cut into a longline silhouette with a brown and navy colour block finish. Of course, there’s the Barbour signature cord collar and dual brand logo, as well as a hint of tartan on the lapel. Size up for a boxy fit that you can layer over chunky knitwear this winter.

