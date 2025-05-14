Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

It’s no secret that the celebrity fragrance market is crowded with sugary, bubblegum-forward scents, so I didn’t have high hopes when I was sent samples of a new fragrance from international supermodel Bella Hadid. However, this range is on a different planet from the usual sickly formulas.

Her new brand, Orebella (pronounced “aura-bella”, stylised as ‘Ôrəbella), debuted in the US in May 2024. It’s now making its way across the pond, promising a reinvention of what a celebrity perfume can be, offering less synthetic sparkle and more sensorial self-care.

Dubbed “the skinification of fragrance,” Orebella isn’t your average spritz-and-go eau de parfum. The idea is that these oil-based blends combine aromatherapeutic essential oils with responsibly sourced fine fragrance ingredients to create something that smells great and actually does something for your skin.

Moisturising, soothing, vegan and alcohol-free, they were inspired by Hadid’s struggles with sensitivity. She often reacted badly to traditional alcohol-based fragrances, which led her to experiment with homegrown oils and herbs on her family farm, sharing them with friends and loved ones. From there, the brand was born.

The fragrance range will launch in the UK tomorrow, with exclusive availability at Selfridges stores and online. According to the brand, the four genderless scents are more than just perfume. They offer a “sensorial experience” that blurs the line between skincare and scent.

It’s a slightly pompous claim, so I managed to get my hands on the scents ahead of the launch. I’ve been testing them out all week to see if they really live up to their claims.

How we tested

I received all four scents ahead of tomorrow’s launch and have been trying them out for over a week ( Ella Duggan )

I received all four scents before tomorrow’s launch and have been trying them out for over a week. I looked at not only my initial reactions to the scents but also how the product felt on my skin, how long the fragrance lasted and how many compliments I could collect.

For a perfume to pass, it needs a strong scent; noticeable but not overpowering. It’s crucial to see whether or not it lasts, as there is no use in it smelling delicious if it’s only going to fade after an hour.

I was also able to compare all four scents to one another, seeing how varied they were and how distinct one was from the next, finding my favourites (and least favourites) along the way.

Because of Orebella’s big skin benefiting claims, I took an extra close look at the ingredients, consistency and how the perfume felt to wear, too. Best of all, with all this hot weather in the UK recently, these scents have really been put to the test.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

I have been writing product reviews for IndyBest since 2023, covering a wide range of topics across beauty, food and home. I have covered previous celeb fragrances such as Sabrina Carpenter’s Sweet Tooth, and have developed a good eye for looking past a jazzy advertising campaign to find products that are actually worth your while. With each article, I rigorously test the products, always prioritising those that show efficiency, longevity, quality ingredients, and a great value for money.