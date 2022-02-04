As well as being a world-famous supermodel and award-winning equestrian, Bella Hadid has now extended her portfolio of talents to include TikTok aficionado.

The 25-year-old model regularly shares snippets of her life on the app including nights out with friends, recipes and, most recently, her beauty routine.

In her latest video, Bella shared a “day in the life” clip, which featured her pre-photoshoot rituals such as snacking on pastries and slathering her face in a hydrating oil. But, it the product that she used to preen her notoriously bushy brows that really caught our eye.

The item in question is none other than Refy’s IndyBest-approved brow sculpt, which is a bargain at just £16. Created by British influencer Jess Hunt, Refy’s three-step system for achieving full and feathered furrows has skyrocketed in popularity since it launched in 2020 – so much so that the range has sold out several times.

If you want to achieve supermodel-worthy brows like Bella, we’ve got the lowdown on her favourite product, including our honest review and where to buy it.

Refy brow sculpt: £16, Refybeauty.com

All of Refy’s brow products, including the sculpt, pomade (£14, Refybeauty.com) and pencil (£14, Refybeauty.com) are cased in seriously chic packaging and can be layered together or used separately, depending on the look you’re trying to achieve.

As Bella already has a full set of brows, she uses sculpt on its own to give them a slicked-up, fluffy finish and we can see why she’s such a huge fan. A double-ended product, it might seem confusing at first, but couldn’t be easier to use – simply unscrew the packaging to reveal the long spoolie and apply a generous amount through your brows before lifting the lid on the other end and using the comb to sculpt the hairs into shape.

In our review of brow sculpt, our tester described the formula as “somewhere between a wax and a gel with a matte finish”, adding that the hold is “strong but not crispy and your brows won’t fall out of place as the day wears on”.

