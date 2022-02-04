With decades of experience painting the faces of celebrities and supermodels alike, one thing’s for sure: Charlotte Tilbury’s MO is glow. From the coveted magic cream to the TikTok famous glow wands, the eponymous brand creates luxury products that emulate that old Hollywood glamour with the efficacious results to match.

While the brand’s make-up launches are so frequent that they are often hard to keep up with (and that’s coming from a beauty-obsessed editor on a shopping section), Charlotte Tilbury’s skincare products are debuted less frequently, quite simply because they can often take years to perfect. The MBE-awarded artist – who remains the chair of her namesake beauty empire after selling it in 2020 – is a self-proclaimed skincare science obsessive, as the brand works with industry-leading development labs to stay ahead of the curve on innovation.

Hot on the tail of the brand’s “beautiful skin” foundation launch last month, Charlotte Tilbury is set to unveil its first ever face oil. In true CT fashion, the formula is packed with potent ingredients as well as science-led actives and boasts impressive-sounding trial results.

If you have dry skin, a new face oil might be music to your ears, but anyone with an oily/acne-prone complexion might approach this launch with caution. We sit in the latter camp, but luckily for us, Charlotte Tilbury has made this formula non-comedogenic, which means it claims to suit all skin types despite its oil content and fragrance. According to the brand, the collagen superfusion face oil also adds instant hydration and plumpness to the skin, while smoothing, firming and adding radiance, all before reducing wrinkles over time. Big claims, as ever, from the beauty tycoon.

How we tested

We got an exclusive look at the brand’s latest skincare product ahead of its launch before anyone else. We only had a few days to test the oil before publishing, so cannot testify to its longer-term benefits, but noted any immediate improvements.

We considered whether the oil lived up to its non-greasy, non-comedogenic claims, the experience of application given it’s marketed as a spa-like product, the packaging and how our skin felt straight after applying, and the morning after. We also tested how the oil fares under make-up.

Charlotte Tilbury collagen superfusion face oil – available 24 February Join waitlist now£60, Charlottetilbury.com The formula and packaging Much like any other Charlotte Tilbury skincare debut, the ingredients list sounds impressive but can look a little overwhelming. The brand even has an ingredients glossary on its website to break down its patented technologies. Here, the hero ingredient is collagen, which has found a new buzz in recent years thanks to a rise in collagen drinks and supplements. A protein that’s naturally found in the body, in this formula it works to add plumpness and elasticity to the skin, all while firming it too. Read more: 10 best primers for a flawless foundation finish There’s also a bunch of essential oils at play, including vitamin E-rich raspberry seed oil that refines skin texture, evening primrose oil for deep hydration and olive oil for smoothness. The formula also includes other actives that help calm the skin, supposedly reducing redness and the appearance of fine lines. Thanks to the addition of lavender, neroli and damask rose, the oil has a spa-like scent that is noticeable without being cloying. The glass jar feels weighty and luxe, showcasing the golden elixir in all its glory. A little goes a long way with this oil, so the hefty bottle will last you a good while. The results As someone with acne-prone skin, our main concern when using face oils is anything that feels too heavy or greasy instantly means breakouts. This is a bugbear that Charlotte Tilbury claims to have avoided here, as its formula is suitable for all skin types. We were pleased to find that this rang true – when we pressed the oil into our skin we could definitely feel its presence, but it absorbed quickly and left it feeling nourished rather than overloaded. We applied too much on our first go, so approach with caution – you really do only need a few drops. Our skin instantly looked revived with a subtle plumpness and glow that made us look far healthier. As the oil sinks in well, we didn’t find that it transferred onto our pillow overnight, and woke up the next morning with far softer skin (and no breakouts in sight). Read more: 12 best foundations for darker skin tones The other major test was how the product fared under make-up. As someone with combination skin that veers into oily territory come lunchtime, the thought of applying an oil underneath our base was a bit scary. Applying as the the final step in our skincare routine, once our sleepy morning skin drunk up the oil, foundation sat effortlessly on top without slipping around. Much to our surprise, it didn’t make us any oilier throughout the day either and debunked our fears around face oils for oily skin types. After using it twice daily for a few days, we noticed our skin felt softer, more supple and deeply hydrated. Plus, it slotted into our skincare routine far more easily than expected. It’s still early days, but we can see signs of how this formula would work to nourish and refine the skin longer term. Buy now £ 60 , Charlottetilbury.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

