The change in season can play havoc with our complexions, as our skin reacts to not only the colder climate but the environment around us (think central heating and hot showers). You may notice your skin feeling dry, uncomfortable or tight, or you may be suffering from inflammation.

Just as we switch up our wardrobe at this time of year, applying an extra layer to your skincare routine in the form of a night oil will boost hydration levels and comfort the skin.

“Oils don’t actually hydrate the skin,” explains consultant dermatologist Dr Sharon Wong. “They are occlusives, meaning they act as sealants on the skin’s surface.” So they play a vital role in strengthening the skin’s moisture barrier and locking in your serum and moisturiser which makes them work harder.

Advances in cosmetic science mean next-generation formulas work that bit harder too with added skincare benefits. You’ll find skin rejuvenating formulas with retinol (or plant-derived alternatives) for softening lines, wrinkles and pores.

Skin-soothing blends that will transform irritation or inflammation, as well as mind-calming oils that will help lull you to sleep. And with so many to choose from there’s a perfect sleeping partner for you, so let us help you find it…

How we tested

To find the slickest operators on the beauty shelves, whether in the spa, shops or virtual, we put the latest night oils on trial. To make our winning selection the bottle had to boost hydration levels quickly, making skin feel soft, supple and smooth, but also had to go the extra beauty mile offering something extra for the skin.

The best night oils for 2021 are:

Scientia dusk elixir active oil blend, 50ml Best: Overall Rating: 9/10 For a skin-renewing oil that also helps you relax and unwind at bedtime, look to this impressive formula packed with no less than 23 oils. Before applying, we found inhaling the blend from the palm of our hands instantly promotes calmness thanks to the lavender, ylang-ylang and frankincense – this quickly became a PM ritual. It also gives skin a helping hand in repair mode as we sleep. Stand-out actives include bakuchiol – a natural alternative to retinol – as well as nourishing avocado and rosehip oils. This literally lulled our tester to sleep at night, as well as helped restore her dehydrated skin back to health leaving it brighter and radiant with ongoing use. And all with such a reasonable price tag. Buy now £ 32 , Cultbeauty.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Votary intense night oil, 50ml Best: For a youthful glow Rating: 9/10 The brand behind a collection of beautiful face oils has this stellar bottle in its line-up. If you’re looking for the well-documented skin-rejuvenating results of adding a retinoid to your routine, this uses hydroxypinacolone retinoate, which is known to be more effective than retinol with less irritation. Vitamin C packed rosehip oil and nourishing avocado oil are just some of the other ingredients that make up this youth-boosting blend that’s also a delight on the nose with its delicate scent of rose. We found a softening to dark spots, fine lines and a definite glow using this consistently for a month. Well worth a skincare splurge. Buy now £ 135 , Spacenk.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} REN bio retinoid youth concentrate oil, 30ml Best: Alternative to retinol Rating: 8/10 Look to this slick formula if you can’t use or tolerate retinol formulations, as it uses bidens pilosa also known as blackjack – a plant-based alternative to retinol to treat signs of ageing. Other sustainably sourced ingredients include glow-boosting organic rosehip oil and skin-nourishing sea buckthorn oil that combine to produce a naturally nourishing night oil that we found turned around a dry complexion with just one week of use. After three weeks we noticed even better results, with improvements to firmness too. Buy now £ 52 , Lookfantastic.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Paula’s Choice CBD oil and retinol, 30ml Best: For stressed-out skin Rating: 8.5/10 While the therapeutic benefits of the use of CBD is now well known for medical purposes, there’s also a beauty buzz around its benefits in skincare – thanks to its anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties. It cleverly combines this soothing and calming ingredient with skin-rejuvenating retinol, that can cause irritation and sensitivity to the skin for some, and it’s a winning formula. Our tester felt zero irritation and after one month’s use, skin felt smoother, pores looked smaller, and we felt pigmentation wasn’t so prominent looking too. Buy now £ 41.58 , Cultbeauty.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} PSA Skin midnight courage rosehip and bakuchiol retinol night oil, 15ml Best: For uneven skin tone and fine lines Rating: 9/10 PSA is the more affordable sister brand to beauty editor favourite Allies of Skin, but this night oil proves it’s just as powerful and effective. It contains a superior retinoid in a purer form than retinol that’s also less irritating to the skin. This is paired with plant-based alternative bakuchiol that we found made a notable combination, as there was no irritation or sensitivity whatsoever when used night after night. Skin looked plumper when layered with a good night cream after just a few days, but give it a month and you’ll notice a softening of dark spots and fine lines, as well as brighter skin tone with pore size reduced too. Buy now £ 37 , Beautybay.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sunday Riley luna sleeping night oil, 15ml Best: For all-round skin rejuvenation Rating: 9/10 Reach for this cult classic if you’re looking for an effective night oil that’s going to soften fine lines and wrinkles, pigmentation and reduce pore size – all the signs of premature skin-ageing. Don’t let the bright blue formula put you off though, it gets its pigment from the blue tansy oil in the blend which is a calming anti-inflammatory, and it vanishes as soon as you massage in the oil anyway. This is a blend with another next-generation retinoid which needs to be used regularly and over time you will see rejuvenating results. Expect to see more youthful skin, as our tester found out, after around four weeks. But the skin-softening and plumping takes effect within days – so much so we noticed when we skipped using it. Buy now £ 45 , Spacenk.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Gallinee prebiotic face oil, 30ml Best: For sensitive skin Rating: 8/10 From the French skincare brand that prioritises looking after the skin’s microbiome, comes this new skin-repairing oil that’s going to support and protect the skin barrier. It contains top-rated skin-soothers, oat oil and alpha bisabolol, as well as skin-nourishers jojoba oil, vitamin E and natural squalane – plus, rather excitingly, volcanic bacteria. We found this blend promotes a more calm and balanced complexion – perfect for skin on the delicate side or if you’ve overdone it using too many active ingredients. Suitable for day and night, our tester loved using it as part of her PM routine to let its restorative magic work overnight. Buy now £ 35 , Lookfantastic.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Irene Forte orange blossom face oil, 30ml Best: For mature skin Rating: 9/10 For next-level hydration, turn to this luxe serum-oil formulation with 30 per cent stabilised vitamin E which gets to work softening and smoothing dry skin instantly. Packed with omega-rich oils, this replenishing formula has stand out ingredients like jojoba oil – which is known to balance natural oil production and hydrate skin on the dry side – as well as soothing calendula flower that keeps skin calm and comfortable. The results speak for themselves as our tester’s parched skin would drink up the blend every evening and after using it for two weeks solid was left with amazingly soft and supple skin. Buy now £ 99 , Flannels.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Tea and Tonic saving grace rich face oil, 30ml Best: For skin and wellness Rating: 8/10 Press a few drops of this oil onto your face, lie back and close your eyes and you’ll transport yourself into a luxurious spa. Created and developed in the Surrey Hills of England, Tea and Tonic pack their skincare with British-grown actives. Our tester found the Cotswold lavender really stood out and calmed a racing mind before bed. Not only is it comforting, but restoring too as it quickly transformed a dehydrated and tired complexion. Buy now £ 45 , Teaandtonic.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Biossance limited edition 100% squalane oil jumbo size, 200ml Best: Value Rating: 8.5/10 This multi-tasking oil is suitable for not only your face but the rest of your body and hair too. And that’s because it contains nothing but one of the most talked-about skincare ingredients of the moment – that’s right, squalane. Biossance use vegan, ethically and sustainably sourced squalane derived from sugar cane and this bottle is made of 100 per cent of the oil. We naturally produce less and less of the body’s version (squalene) as we get older, so applying this powerhouse hydrator to your skin will give you instant hydrating results, but give it a week and you’ll notice soft and smoother skin. This limited edition offer is a steal, as it’s a huge 200ml bottle, so there’s plenty to use all over the body. Our tester tried and loved it as a hair mask too, and a styling product to tame frizz. Buy now £ 37 , Cultbeauty.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

