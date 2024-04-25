Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Jacket potatoes are a staple of every British family’s diet. They’re quick, easy, customisable, cheap, and (if done right) delicious. Now they can be even more cost-effective and energy-efficient with the introduction of one more British family favourite, the humble air fryer.

Air fryers have been taking this country by storm in the last few years (Jamie Oliver’s even done a TV series about them and there’s now a whole host of air fryer cookbooks available), thanks to their energy efficiency and affordability (most costing as little as 17p per day to run). They can make for a healthier, cheaper alternative to an oven, and thanks to their popularity, internet sleuths and professional chefs alike are finding new and exciting ways to make some of our weeknight favourites, the air fryer way.

From sweet treats like pancakes and cookies to meal-time crowd-pleasers (think chicken, chips and even a roast dinner), an air fryer’s versatility is one of the reasons it stays atop all of our wishlists. And now we turn our attention to everyone’s favourite carb, the potato. Here’s how to make the perfect crispy yet fluffy jacket potato using your air fryer.

How to make jacket potatoes in your air fryer

As we’re sure you can imagine, making a jacket potato isn’t overly complicated, but to make it as simple as possible we’ve laid out the method in these easy steps.

First, pick your potato and pierce it with a fork. Then lovingly coat it in olive oil and apply generous amounts of salt- this will help give it that crispy skin.

Then place on a plate and microwave the spud for about 6-10 minutes at 800W.

Once heated carefully remove and place in the air fryer. At 200 degrees Celsius for about 15-20 minutes, you can check on it after the 15-minute mark to make sure it’s at your desired golden-ness.

Simply cut a cross on the flat side of the potato and squeeze the fluffy mash out (do this carefully as this will be very hot). Top with your choice of butter, cheese, beans, tuna, chilli or whatever else your heart desires and enjoy. Midweek meals really don’t get easier than that.

Air fryer deals are available right now

If by some miracle you don't already have an air fryer, we've got you covered with some of the best air fryer deals you can shop right now and become part of the clever cooking club.

Philips essential air fryer: Was £129.99, now £67.98, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Power : 1,400W

: 1,400W Capacity : 4.1l

: 4.1l Dimensions : ‎36cm x 30cm x 27cm

: ‎36cm x 30cm x 27cm Weight: 7kg

This futuristic-looking air fryer is now almost 50 per cent off at Amazon. It has more than just its sleek design going for it too, it uses rapid air technology to cook fried dishes with fewer calories and a whopping 90 per cent less fat. For those looking to up their healthy eating game this is the entry-level air fryer for you, complete with a matching app full of recipes to inspire your new culinary endeavours.

Buy now

Tower xpress pro combo 10-in-1 digital air fryer oven with rotisserie: Was £139.99, now £75.32, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Power : 2,000W

: 2,000W Capacity : 11l

: 11l Dimensions :‎ 34cm x 32.5cm x 38.2cm

:‎ 34cm x 32.5cm x 38.2cm Weight: 5.81kg

Snagging the title for the best air fryer for cooking meat in our review, this mighty machine is not to be missed. With its spacious capacity, this model is similar to the traditional oven, complete with a viewing window for those who like to keep an eye on their cooking. Our tester liked its unique features, noting that the rotisserie function allows you to “cook a 1kg roast chicken in 40 minutes, while a handy drip tray sits underneath for easy cleaning”. Delicious food without the fuss.

Buy now

Tower T17021 family size air fryer: Was £69.99, now £42.98, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Simple, affordable, and reliable are the words that come to mind with this appliance. Picked as the best budget buy in our review this is a great choice for your first air fryer. Ideal for a two-person household thanks to its compact design, it also makes for an unimposing addition to the kitchen countertop for those who are short on space. “Expect delicious succulent meats, roasted vegetables and crispy fries time and again”, says our tester, count us in. It’s bound to help you make the perfect jacket potato.

Buy now

