Ace your Wimbledon wardrobe with Aligne’s new summer collection

Synonymous with strawberries and cream, Pimm’s and the Royal Box, Wimbledon is just around the corner. But for fashion fans, the annual sporting occasion is just as much about serving looks.

The Championships officially kick off on Monday 30 June 2025, offering a chance to dress in your summer finest, weather permitting. Many onlookers decide to match the enforced all-white dress code for players, which has been tradition since the 1880s. Others lean into the preppy, thoroughly English feel of Wimbledon with plaid, stripe and cable knits.

Each year, summer textures come to the forefront (think crochet, boucle and broderie), as well as sharp tailoring from A-listers like Zendaya wearing ties to Olivia Cooke in a tweed dress suit.

There are a lot of options, and if you’re lucky enough to be attending a match this summer, there’s one high street label that can solve your Wimbledon wardrobe conundrums: Aligne.

Founded just five years ago, the British label has won itself a loyal fashion following thanks to its capsule approach. From its bestselling waisted blazers to signature denim collection of mini dresses and barrel jeans, the brand is all about creating tentpoles for your wardrobe.

Aligne’s summer 2025 collection is its best yet. From crochet mini dresses and A-line waistcoats to co-ords and white sundresses, it serves plenty of inspiration for Wimbledon style. Here are the highlights.

Aligne Immy crochet mini dress: £99, Aligne.co

( Aligne )

Lending itself well to Wimbledon, crochet is a perennially chic summer texture. This mini dress features contrasting brown stitch detailing along the seams, complete with a ribbed crew neckline and sleeveless design. Boasting a comfortable, relaxed cut, the dress is made from an organic cotton fabric for a lightweight feel. You can style with a scarf in your hair and loafers for a perfectly preppy look.

Aligne Immy boucle striped mini dress: £99, Aligne.co

( Aligne )

Characterised by a laid-back crew neckline and sleeveless design, the horizontal stripes on this mini dress will work to elongate your figure. We love the contrasting textures of the boucle fabric and the frayed fringe hem. Crafted from an organic cotton and recycled nylon blend, the dress is sure to be airy and breathable, with a bit of give when it comes to the fit.

Aligne Daphne scoop neck linen blazer: £175, Aligne.co

( Aligne )

Aligne’s bestselling Daphne blazer has been given an upgrade for summer 2025. Now crafted from a linen and cotton blend for a lightweight feel, the blazer features the brand’s signature cinched-in waist, A-line silhouette and flattering scoop neckline. Available in a crisp Wimbledon white finish, the black buttons add sleek detailing.

Aligne Natalie elasticated cotton midi skirt: £99, Aligne.co

( Aligne )

White poplin skirts are a versatile wardrobe addition. Crafted from organic cotton, both the material and floaty A-line fit of Aligne’s Natalie skirt make it a hero summer piece. Boasting an elasticated waist for comfort, the skirt features statement volume in the hem. Plus, it even has pockets.

Aligne Rosia drop waist linen dress: £149, Aligne.co

( Aligne )

Available in Wimbledon white or minimalist black, Aligne’s Rosia dress is characterised by its on-trend drop waist silhouette. The fitted body flows down into a voluminous A-line midi skirt. Plus, the wide shoulder straps will easily conceal a bra.

Aligne Ulysses broderie organic cotton co-ord: £204, Aligne.co

( Aligne )

Aligne’s broderie co-ord can just as easily be thrown over a bikini on holiday as it can be dressed up for Wimbledon (just add ballet flats and a statement pair of sunglasses). The short-sleeved cotton shirt is designed in a boxy, androgynous cut with concealed buttons for a seamless look and a Seventies bowling-style collar. Both the shirt and matching shorts (£89, Aligne.co) are characterised by delicate square broderie detailing.

