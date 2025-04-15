I’ve tried almost every Lush product but these are the ones I’d recommend

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Working at Lush was a defining part of my late teens and early adulthood. What started as a college job turned into six years of working in beauty retail – helping customers find products, learning about skincare ingredients, and forming long-lasting friendships.

From scooping out sorbet-looking face masks from metal bowls on ice to chucking a bath bomb into water to demonstrate how it fizzes and foams, working at Lush was an interactive, sometimes chaotic, but genuinely fun way to learn about beauty.

If you’ve ever walked into one of the brand’s stores, you’ll have seen the products aren’t just about fragrance – they’re fresh, handmade, and packed with ingredients worth paying attention to.

That said, Lush stores can be a sensory overload. Between the scents, textures, and sheer number of options, it’s easy to feel lost if you’re not sure what you’re looking for.

So, to give you a helping hand, I’ve put together a definitive list of the best of the best when it comes to Lush products. I’ve highlighted the ones I used religiously when I worked for the brand and would still recommend them today. From cult-favourite body lotions to invigorating hair treatments and bathtime essentials, these are the Lush products to know.

Having worked in Lush for six years, I know the products you should buy ( Twiggy Jalloh )

Not only did I work for Lush for six years, I’ve continued to use the brand’s products since. From bath bombs to body scrubs, I’ve put all manner of Lush formulas to the test over the years. Here, I share my thoughts on my absolute favourites.

