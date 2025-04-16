These Sainsbury’s ballet flats look just like Ganni’s £325 leopard print ballerinas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The marker of a truly cult fashion piece, the distinctive look of Ganni’s buckle ballerinas has trickled down into the high street over the last few years.

Ubiquitous among the fashion crowd after viral fame in 2023, the flats are characterised by their square block heel, slingback straps, large metallic buckles and eyelet details.

The design was originally launched in 2021 in patent black, but the Copenhagen cool-girl label has since released the ballerinas in everything from snakeskin to red, cream and, of course, leopard print (£325, Ganni.com).

A direct challenge to the “quiet luxury” trend of late, leopard print has taken over this season. Though adding intrigue to an outfit, the bold print is ultimately still a neutral, so it slots easily into an existing wardrobe.

The catch? Ganni’s leopard print buckle flats will set you back £325. But if you’re after a budget take on the trend, I’ve found the perfect alternative courtesy of Sainsbury's (yes, the supermarket).

At just £18, the budget flats offer a similar look for more than £300 less. If you’re looking to add a fashion hero to your shopping trolley, here’s everything you need to know.

TU at Sainsburys leopard print pointed ballerina flats: £18, Tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk

open image in gallery

TU’s take on Ganni’s leopard print buckle ballerinas feature many of the same recognisable details – a slingback silhouette, black block heel and metal hardware.

The flats feature an elasticated band on the slingback strap for comfort appeal, as well as an elegant, pointed toe. While Ganni’s pumps have two buckles, TU keeps it more simple with one chunky strap, with similar silver eyelet detailing and a large buckle.

Finished in an all-over leopard print, the flats are made from faux leather. An easy way to elevate a simple outfit, you can style the pumps with everything from wide-leg jeans to white poplin maxi skirts and cut-off denim shorts. For £18, you can’t go wrong.

